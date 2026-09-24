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‘Thank you’: Ranveer Singh attends Hunkkaar screening in first outing post daughter’s birth
Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently welcomed his second daughter with Deepika Padukone, was spotted at a screening in Mumbai on Thursday.
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently welcomed their second daughter. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Dua, announced the news on social media on September 19. Now, less than a week later, Ranveer has made his first public appearance since the baby’s birth, attending a film screening in Mumbai.
The makers of the upcoming crime-thriller web series Hunkkaar: The Roar hosted a special screening in Mumbai on September 24. Among the celebrities in attendance was Ranveer Singh, who looked dapper in an all-white suit paired with sunglasses.
As Ranveer arrived on the red carpet, the paparazzi congratulated him on becoming a father for the second time. The actor flashed a bright smile and thanked them for their warm wishes. In another video, he was seen interacting warmly with the paparazzi, shaking hands and happily posing for pictures with them. Fans soon flooded the comments section with love for the new dad.
ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone once dreamed of ‘three little kids’; Ranveer wanted a ‘cute baby’ like her
“He is the sweetest yeaaaar,” a fan wrote. “He literally clicked pics with everyone who wanted one… Wowww!” another user wrote. “New father is out and about… Babaa🔥🔥,” a third comment read. A social media user also praised the actor and wrote, “Handsome dad.”
Ranveer Singh’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, also attended the screening of Hunkkaar.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second child
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second child on September 19. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post featuring an image of a tiny footprint with the words, “Welcome baby girl.” The post mentioned the baby’s date of birth as September 19, 2026, along with the names of Ranveer, Deepika and their elder daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, whom they welcomed in 2024.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay. Helmed by Jai Mehta, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan.
About Hunkkaar
Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda will next be seen in Hunkkaar, a web series created by Nitya Mehra and Karan D Kapadia. The series, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ram Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on September 25.
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