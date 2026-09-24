‘Thank you’: Ranveer Singh attends Hunkkaar screening in first outing post daughter’s birth

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently welcomed their second daughter. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Dua, announced the news on social media on September 19. Now, less than a week later, Ranveer has made his first public appearance since the baby’s birth, attending a film screening in Mumbai.

The makers of the upcoming crime-thriller web series Hunkkaar: The Roar hosted a special screening in Mumbai on September 24. Among the celebrities in attendance was Ranveer Singh, who looked dapper in an all-white suit paired with sunglasses.

As Ranveer arrived on the red carpet, the paparazzi congratulated him on becoming a father for the second time. The actor flashed a bright smile and thanked them for their warm wishes. In another video, he was seen interacting warmly with the paparazzi, shaking hands and happily posing for pictures with them. Fans soon flooded the comments section with love for the new dad.