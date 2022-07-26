Ranveer Singh lost brand endorsements after Ladies vs Ricky Bahl flopped: ‘Wrote my own script for my first ad’

July 26, 2022 9:31:30 am
Ranveer Singh recently won the IAA (International Advertising Association) Brand Endorser of the Year award. At the IAA Leadership Awards, Ranveer revealed how he wrote his own script for a brand endorsement and pitched it to the brand.
The actor received many offers from several brands to promote their products after his debut movie Band Baaja Baraat became a box office hit. But he refused the offers on someone’s advice. Ranveer shared, “I wrote my first ad which was for Durex condoms. My first movie was a hit, my second and third, not so much. I had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me. So, after my first hit, all these brands came — cola, telecom, and at the time I was advised, ‘Yaar abhi mat kar, teri agli picture hit hogi toh you do them on a higher price’ (Don’t do them now. When your next movie becomes a hit, then do them).”
However, the second and third films of Ranveer, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Lootera, failed to set the cash registers ringing. As a consequence, Ranveer lost all the offers for brand endorsements. But the actor waited for four years and finally wrote an ad.
“I was itching as I had dreams and aspirations. I thought I also want to be a movie star endorsing ‘ting’. So, I had an idea for Durex condom and I had my management team call them and say, ‘We have an idea if you want to do’. They bit into it and the rest is history and today here I am brand endorser of the year,” said Ranveer.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. He will also reunite with his Simmba and Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty in the comedy film Cirkus.
