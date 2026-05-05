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As pregnant Deepika Padukone films King with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh takes over ‘Dua duty’: ‘He’s hands-on’
After delivering a massive success with Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has stepped away from the spotlight, choosing instead to spend time with his daughter Dua and care for Deepika Padukone as she navigates her second pregnancy.
In recent months, one name has been commanding attention across the film industry, and this is, Ranveer Singh. Fresh off the overwhelming success of Aditya Dhar’s two-part spy epic Dhurandhar, the actor has found himself at the centre of both industry admiration and audience fascination. Yet, what has equally captured curiosity is his noticeable absence from the spotlight.
‘Ranveer Singh is spending time with Dua’
Despite delivering one of the biggest successes of his career, Ranveer Singh has kept a remarkably low public profile in recent weeks. His absence has sparked speculation about where he has been and what he has been focusing on after the film’s success. However, sources indicate that the actor has consciously chosen to step back, dedicating his time to family, especially his daughter Dua and his wife, Deepika Padukone, who is currently filming for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town.
A source associated with a vendor working on the production shared, “It’s nice to see how supportive Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are to each other. While Deepika has been busy shooting for King in South Africa, Ranveer, even after ground-breaking success (with Dhurandhar) and putting together Pralay, is spending time with his little Dua. While Dua’s mommy is filming, he’s taking care of her.”
The insider further added, “He’s being present and hands-on. Dua has been his lucky charm with 3 Ds (Deepika, Dua, Dhurandhar) changing his life. There are still a few days of shoot left but after delivering Dhurandhar, Ranveer has chosen to be away from the spotlight, which is surprising.”
Those close to the couple suggest that since Dua’s arrival, there has been a clear shift in Ranveer Singh’s priorities. The success of Dhurandhar, his evolving personal journey with Deepika Padukone, and now fatherhood appear to be aligning in a way that feels deeply grounding. Reports also indicate that during the filming of Dhurandhar, Ranveer would briefly fly back just to spend a few hours with his wife and daughter before returning to set.
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Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently shared a personal milestone on Instagram, revealing that they are expecting their second child. The announcement included a heartfelt image featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The post was met with an overwhelming wave of love and warm wishes from fans and industry colleagues alike.
In the last one year, Deepika has also been part of broader industry conversations around work-life balance. Reports suggested that she advocated for an eight-hour work shift after motherhood, a stance that reportedly influenced her decision to step away from projects such as Spirit and a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where her working conditions could not be aligned.
What’s next for Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh was earlier expected to begin filming for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, but after his exit from the project, the actor has shifted his focus entirely to his upcoming zombie action film Pralay, which is currently in pre-production.
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