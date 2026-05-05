As pregnant Deepika Padukone films King with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh takes over ‘Dua duty’: ‘He’s hands-on’

In recent months, one name has been commanding attention across the film industry, and this is, Ranveer Singh. Fresh off the overwhelming success of Aditya Dhar’s two-part spy epic Dhurandhar, the actor has found himself at the centre of both industry admiration and audience fascination. Yet, what has equally captured curiosity is his noticeable absence from the spotlight.

‘Ranveer Singh is spending time with Dua’

Despite delivering one of the biggest successes of his career, Ranveer Singh has kept a remarkably low public profile in recent weeks. His absence has sparked speculation about where he has been and what he has been focusing on after the film’s success. However, sources indicate that the actor has consciously chosen to step back, dedicating his time to family, especially his daughter Dua and his wife, Deepika Padukone, who is currently filming for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town.