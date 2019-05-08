Ranveer Singh’s latest photos are leaving his fans excited

Ranveer Singh might be busy preparing for his upcoming film 83, but the actor knows how to keep his fans happy. The social media savvy star loves to share his dapper photos on his social media handles leaving his followers excited.

But it is not just his fans who yearn to see more of him, even Ranveer’s industry friends continue to comment and tease him about his intense looks and clicks.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote on one of Ranveer’s photos, “Launde mein baat hai. 😎,” while Ranveer’s close friend Shanoo Sharma wrote, “Call the fire station!” A few others like Ranveer’s upcoming film 83 co-star Ammy Virk and actor Aditi Rao Hydari also loved his photos.

See the latest photos of Ranveer Singh:

The actor had recently shared his colourful looks to which his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan commented, “🌈☄️🔥 tooo cool.”

Ranveer was also in news on Tuesday for his comment on wife Deepika Padukone’s appearance at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a click of the actor and Ranveer wrote in the comment section, “LOVE IT !!!!! Smashing !!!!!!!!!!!!!!” along with many heart emojis. Ranveer also commented on some more photos of Deepika from the Met Gala 2019, like, “👑 QUEEN,” “Unreal 💓💓💓💓💓💞💞💞💞💞,” and “Come on Barbie , let’s go party 😉👄💋👅,”

On the work front, Ranveer delivered blockbusters like Padmaavat and Simmba last year and opened 2019 with another hit film – Gully Boy. He is currently working on his upcoming film, Kabir Khan’s 83 which is based on India’s iconic cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer is also a part of Karan Johar’s next period drama titled Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.