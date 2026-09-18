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Ranveer Singh visits Lalbaugcha Raja, pledges to support education of 1,000 girls
Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and sought Bappa's blessings. During his visit, the Dhurandhar star pledged to support the education of 1,000 girls under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.
It has been a good year for Ranveer Singh. The actor delivered his biggest hit ever, Dhurandhar 2, on the heels of the success of the first iteration. He and wife, actor Deepika Padukone, also announced their second pregnancy. As the actor reached Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, he said he is here to thank the lord for his many blessings.
Speaking to News18 during his visit, Ranveer said, “Bahut achha lag raha hai yahan aake. Jo pichhla saal guzra hai, mere liye aur mere parivaar ke liye, khushiyon se bhara raha Bappa ki kripa se. Toh yahan aaye hain unke darshan karne, unko dhanyavaad kehne, unka aashirvaad lene aage ke safar ke liye, jeevan ke safar ke liye (It feels really good to be here. By Bappa’s grace, the past year has been filled with happiness for me and my family. So, we have come here to seek his blessings, thank him, and seek his blessings for the journey ahead and for the journey of life).”
Several photos and videos of the actor from his visit have surfaced online. Ranveer stepped out among fans after a while and made sure to give them a memorable experience. He took selfies with them, stopped to pose for pictures and was in his element as he interacted with the crowd. He was dressed in white and sported the look for his next, Pralay.
See Ranveer Singh’s videos from Lalbaugcha Raja’s visit here:
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On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and Ganesh Chaturthi, Ranveer also announced his pledge to support the education of 1,000 girls under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.
He said, “Ganesh Chaturthi ke shubh avsar par aur humare adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi ke janam din ke avsar par, main Seva Sankalp Abhiyan se jud kar 1,000 betiyon ki padhai mein madad karne ka sankalp leta hoon. Aasha hai ki iske chalte Bappa prasann honge aur unka aashirvaad hamesha humare sir par rahega (On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and on the occasion of the birth anniversary of our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I pledge to join the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and support the education of 1,000 girls. I hope that Bappa will be pleased with this initiative and that his blessings will always remain upon us).”
Ranveer and Deepika are expecting their second child tother; they already have a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, who was born on September 8, 2024.
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Ranveer has been making solo outings this Ganesh Chaturthi and was recently seen attending the Ambanis’ Ganesh puja at their Mumbai residence.
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