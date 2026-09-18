Ranveer Singh visits Lalbaugcha Raja, pledges to support education of 1,000 girls

It has been a good year for Ranveer Singh. The actor delivered his biggest hit ever, Dhurandhar 2, on the heels of the success of the first iteration. He and wife, actor Deepika Padukone, also announced their second pregnancy. As the actor reached Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, he said he is here to thank the lord for his many blessings.

Speaking to News18 during his visit, Ranveer said, “Bahut achha lag raha hai yahan aake. Jo pichhla saal guzra hai, mere liye aur mere parivaar ke liye, khushiyon se bhara raha Bappa ki kripa se. Toh yahan aaye hain unke darshan karne, unko dhanyavaad kehne, unka aashirvaad lene aage ke safar ke liye, jeevan ke safar ke liye (It feels really good to be here. By Bappa’s grace, the past year has been filled with happiness for me and my family. So, we have come here to seek his blessings, thank him, and seek his blessings for the journey ahead and for the journey of life).”