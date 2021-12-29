scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Ranveer Singh pulls back Kris Srikkanth as ex-cricketer dances like he actually has Bijlee Bijlee running through him. Watch

Check out this video of Srikkanth's uninhibited dancing at the 83 premiere. He was joined by Ranveer Singh and Harrdy Sandhu as they celebrated the release of their new film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 29, 2021 9:01:14 am
Screenshots of Ranveer Singh and Harrdy Sandhu dancing to Bijlee Bijlee with Krishnamachari Srikkanth. (Photo: Harrdy Sandhu/Instagram)

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu on Wednesday posted a fun video of him and his 83 co-star Ranveer Singh dancing to his hit number Bijlee Bijlee. They were joined by former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. 83 is based on Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup, and was released in theatres on Friday.

The video appears to be from the premiere, which was held last week in Mumbai. It shows Ranveer, Harrdy and Srikkanth on a stage, and Ranveer saying, “Hey DJ, play that funky song.” As the two start dancing, Srikkanth displays some energetic moves. Ranveer gestures to him to follow Harrdy’s steps, but the former crickets gives up on that idea almost immediately, and begins dancing to his own beat. Ranveer briefly has to pull him back after he comes close to falling off the stage. One person wrote in the comments section, “Are yaar baaki tho teekh hai shrikant sir ka dance notice Kiya ya ni kise na (Everybody’s alright, but did you notice Srikkanth sir’s dancing)?” Others also appreciated his spirit in comments. “He truly dances like no one is watching,” wrote another fan.

Also read |Ranveer Singh thought he was ‘seeing a ghost’ when former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd walked onto 83 sets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JAANI (@jaani777)

 

Many such videos emerged from the 83 premiere. A couple of behind-the-scenes clips showed Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone also dancing to Bijlee Bijlee; another video showed former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath presenting actor Saqib Saleem with a special red handkerchief after the screening, after being moved by his performance in the film. Saqib plays him in 83, while Srikkanth is played by Jiiva.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 was released in theatres after being delayed by more than a year due to the pandemic. The film has been chugging along at the box office, with over Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office. This number is seen as underwhelming for a film of its size, and will be impacted by the newly-introduced restrictions imposed by many state governments in response to increasing Omicron cases.

