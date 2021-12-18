Ranveer Singh kisses manager Susan Rodrigues on the forehead at her Goan wedding, see photo

Ranveer Singh, who is neck-deep in the promotions of his upcoming film 83, took time out to attend his manager Susan Rodrigues’ wedding in Goa. The actor was seen at a Christian wedding that took place at St. Alex Church in Calangute and twinned with the groom in a blue suit. Ranveer wore three-piece suit, that included bell bottoms, and paired it with a hat. Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared a few pictures from the ceremony.

In one photo, Ranveer kisses the bride on the forehead. In another photo, Ranveer and Nitasha are posing with their hands around each other’s waists in front of the church. She posted the picture on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Can you tell we belong together?”

Ranveer Singh is busy with the promotions of his film 83, which also features his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika plays Romi Dev. The couple, along with director Kabir Khan, attended the world premiere of their film at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday. The film also received a standing ovation from the audience at the event.

83 chronicles Team India’s historic victory at the cricket world cup in 1983. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.