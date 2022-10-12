Ranveer Singh waves the Indian flag on stage as he wins award: ‘Maharashtra is my janambhoomi, karambhoomi’

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani were honoured at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2022 award event that took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, felicitated the actors.

Ranveer, who won the award for the Kabir Khan film 83, walked onto the stage in his typical style. He said he would like to say a few words, and spoke at length about actor Amitabh Bachchan who turned 80 on Tuesday.

Calling Maharashtra his ‘karmabhoomi, janambhoomi, mera sab kuch’, the actor said whatever he is today is thanks to the state. “Whatever I am, I am because of this state and my whole identity is related to it,” he said. He went on to say that he will be always there to entertain people forever.

Ranveer also wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday from the stage and wished that he too stayed in the industry till he turns 80. Ranveer shared that he always wanted to become like Amitabh Bachchan and his wish remains the same even today and for years to come.

Post his speech, Ranveer Singh was also seen with an Indian Flag on the stage.

While both Kiara and Ranveer were seen dressed in all-white for the night, the charismatic Ranveer was seen all charged up, being himself. The award is given to ‘extraordinary people who have dared to dream not only for themselves but also for society and humanity as a whole’.

Here are some photos from the awards as Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh graced the stage:

Looks like the stars had a gala night!