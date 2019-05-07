Ranveer Singh to live and train with Kapil Dev for 83 in Delhi

Ranveer Singh has been prepping up to play legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83 for quite some time now. He has also shared a few videos and photos from his training sessions on social media. Now, the actor will move to Delhi to live with the cricketer and train with for the next ten days.

The film ’83 brings alive the epic 1983 Cricket World Cup win of India against West Indies on screen and plans to recreate the winning moment at the iconic match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in England, where then captain Kapil lifted India’s first ever World Cup.

Confirming the report, Ranveer said, “I’m looking forward to spending more time with Kapil sir. He is kind, generous, warm and funny. I had a memorable two days with him in Dharamshala. I’m going to spend more time with him in Delhi to learn more about him. It’s a first of its kind exercise in my acting process where I’ll be studying the man himself in the flesh for my on-screen portrayal of him. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to learn about life from a true legend.”

This is not the first time that Ranveer has gone an extra mile to prep for his onscreen character. Earlier, for Padmaavat, he retired from the world for three months to get into the skin of Alauddin Khilji. For Gully Boy, he spent two months with the people of Dharavi to understand their minds, their world and their daily life.

Revealing more about his preparation for ’83, a source close to the film said, “Ranveer is supremely excited about the challenge and wants to again deliver an acting piece that lives up to the massive expectation of the people. Kapil became a legend after he rallied the team to win the 1983 world cup. The entire nation wants this film to tell the incredible untold story of India’s greatest victory and Ranveer wants to do justice to this anticipation. He has a set plan for his Delhi trip. He wants to see, live and breathe Kapil before he starts shooting.”

’83 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan. It is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.