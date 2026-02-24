Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for ‘insensitive statement, gross ignorance’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh challenged the FIR filed against him for mimicking Kantara actor Rishab Shetty and on Tuesday, the matter was heard in the Karnataka High Court. The matter was heard by Justice M Nagaprasanna with Sajan Poovayya representing the actor. Ranveer has previously apologised on social media for his actions.

Karnataka HC: ‘The internet never forgets’

As per PTI, Ranveer’s counsel admitted that the “completely insensitive statement” made by the actor led to the complaint. The HC remarked that the act of mimicking Rishab Shetty was hurtful and the actor “must be responsible in your statements. You can’t be loose tongue at all. You may be Ranveer Singh, you may be anybody.” The court continued that the actor, because of his reach and his profession has influence on a lot of people and thus, should have acted in a more responsible fashion. “You may mimic, you may do anything. You have no right to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments,” the court said and questioned, “Your apology will take back the words? I may forget, you may forget, the internet never forgets.”