Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for ‘insensitive statement, gross ignorance’
The Karnataka High Court heard Ranveer Singh's plea for quashing the FIR against the actor for mimicking Kantara actor Rishab Shetty, as it offended religious sentiments.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh challenged the FIR filed against him for mimicking Kantara actor Rishab Shetty and on Tuesday, the matter was heard in the Karnataka High Court. The matter was heard by Justice M Nagaprasanna with Sajan Poovayya representing the actor. Ranveer has previously apologised on social media for his actions.
Karnataka HC: ‘The internet never forgets’
As per PTI, Ranveer’s counsel admitted that the “completely insensitive statement” made by the actor led to the complaint. The HC remarked that the act of mimicking Rishab Shetty was hurtful and the actor “must be responsible in your statements. You can’t be loose tongue at all. You may be Ranveer Singh, you may be anybody.” The court continued that the actor, because of his reach and his profession has influence on a lot of people and thus, should have acted in a more responsible fashion. “You may mimic, you may do anything. You have no right to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments,” the court said and questioned, “Your apology will take back the words? I may forget, you may forget, the internet never forgets.”
Ranveer’s counsel admitted the actor’s careless remarks and said, “I’m willing to do everything which undoes my recklessness.” The FIR filed against the actor was under BNS Sections 196 (promoting enmity b/w diff groups on grounds of religion, race etc) 299 (deliberate malicious acts to outrage religious feelings), 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings). As Ranveer’s lawyer brought this up, the court said, “I’m not saying it is a deliberate statement. It is gross ignorance. It is a sacred act of the region.”
‘Ranveer Singh is Karnataka’s son-in-law’
When it was brought up that the actor was asked to stop as he continued his mimicry, the court was shocked. The state’s counsel then brought up that the actor was married to a Deepika Padukone, who hails from Bengaluru, and referred to him as Karnataka’s son-in-law. “He is our Karnataka’s son in law. It is not wound at heart but at my soul,” counsel said.
While Ranveer’s lawyer argued that it was a “careless statement”, the state’s counsel said that since he continued to mimic despite being told to stop, “it was not reckless.”
Next hearing on Monday, March 2
The HC asked the state to file objections by the next date, which is Monday, March 2, 2026. The court also asked the state to not take “coercive steps” till the matter is heard on Monday, “provided the petitioner cooperates with the investigation.”
During IFFI Goa, Ranveer Singh took the stage and praised Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara. The actor then proceeded to mimic the actor and referred to the daiva in the film as a female ghost. In the video from the event, it can be seen that the actor was asked to stop by Rishab himself. After the controversy began, Ranvbeer issued an apology for his actions.
“My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” he shared on Instagram.
