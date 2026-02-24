Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for ‘insensitive statement, gross ignorance’

The Karnataka High Court heard Ranveer Singh's plea for quashing the FIR against the actor for mimicking Kantara actor Rishab Shetty, as it offended religious sentiments.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 02:11 PM IST
ranveer singh kantara mimicry rowRanveer Singh's case was presented in Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. (Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram, Filmy Kannada/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh challenged the FIR filed against him for mimicking Kantara actor Rishab Shetty and on Tuesday, the matter was heard in the Karnataka High Court. The matter was heard by Justice M Nagaprasanna with Sajan Poovayya representing the actor. Ranveer has previously apologised on social media for his actions.

Karnataka HC: ‘The internet never forgets’

As per PTI, Ranveer’s counsel admitted that the “completely insensitive statement” made by the actor led to the complaint. The HC remarked that the act of mimicking Rishab Shetty was hurtful and the actor “must be responsible in your statements. You can’t be loose tongue at all. You may be Ranveer Singh, you may be anybody.” The court continued that the actor, because of his reach and his profession has influence on a lot of people and thus, should have acted in a more responsible fashion. “You may mimic, you may do anything. You have no right to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments,” the court said and questioned, “Your apology will take back the words? I may forget, you may forget, the internet never forgets.”

Ranveer’s counsel admitted the actor’s careless remarks and said, “I’m willing to do everything which undoes my recklessness.” The FIR filed against the actor was under BNS Sections 196 (promoting enmity b/w diff groups on grounds of religion, race etc) 299 (deliberate malicious acts to outrage religious feelings), 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings). As Ranveer’s lawyer brought this up, the court said, “I’m not saying it is a deliberate statement. It is gross ignorance. It is a sacred act of the region.”

‘Ranveer Singh is Karnataka’s son-in-law’

When it was brought up that the actor was asked to stop as he continued his mimicry, the court was shocked. The state’s counsel then brought up that the actor was married to a Deepika Padukone, who hails from Bengaluru, and referred to him as Karnataka’s son-in-law. “He is our Karnataka’s son in law. It is not wound at heart but at my soul,” counsel said.

While Ranveer’s lawyer argued that it was a “careless statement”, the state’s counsel said that since he continued to mimic despite being told to stop, “it was not reckless.”

ALSO READ | Don 3’s Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as ‘gesture of goodwill’, Farhan Akhtar didn’t agree; legal recourse advised

Next hearing on Monday, March 2

The HC asked the state to file objections by the next date, which is Monday, March 2, 2026. The court also asked the state to not take “coercive steps” till the matter is heard on Monday, “provided the petitioner cooperates with the investigation.”

Story continues below this ad

During IFFI Goa, Ranveer Singh took the stage and praised Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara. The actor then proceeded to mimic the actor and referred to the daiva in the film as a female ghost. In the video from the event, it can be seen that the actor was asked to stop by Rishab himself. After the controversy began, Ranvbeer issued an apology for his actions.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” he shared on Instagram.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried someone had died after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Ranveer Singh
Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute': 'Will I meet him again?'
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
Mexico
How girlfriend's trail led to the killing of drug dord 'El Mencho' in Mexico
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried someone had died after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship
Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image for representation: X/Jay)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement