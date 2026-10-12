Ranveer Singh joins Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani for garba at Swadesh Eros party

Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani's Garba video from the Swadesh Eros party has gone viral. Ranveer was also seen in a reel shared by Orry.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
2 min readBengaluruOct 12, 2026 10:02 AM IST
ranveer singhRanveer Singh joined Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani for garba at the Swadesh Eros anniversary celebration in Mumbai.
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B-town’s newest dad, Ranveer Singh, attended the star-studded Swadesh Eros party in Mumbai on October 10. Several inside photos and videos from the bash have surfaced online. Ranveer appeared to be in his element at the latest Ambani gathering. In an inside video that has gone viral, he was seen doing garba with Nita Ambani.

Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani’s garba moment became one of the highlights of the party. The actor joined Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and other guests for the traditional dance.

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The Dhurandhar star wore a pink jacket with floral embroidery over a matching traditional kurta and white trousers, completing his look with tinted sunglasses and diamond studs.

Watch Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani’s garba moment:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Hosted by Nita Ambani, the celebration marked the first anniversary of Swadesh Eros, a Reliance Foundation initiative focused on promoting India’s traditional arts, crafts and handloom heritage.

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The gathering celebrated the spirit of Devi Shakti ahead of Navratri and brought together several prominent personalities from Bollywood and the fashion industry. Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Aditi Rao Hydari were among those in attendance.

In other inside pictures from the event, Ranveer was seen interacting with Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan. Ranveer Singh also featured in a reel shared by social media personality Orry.

See more photos and video of Ranveer Singh:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19, 2026. The couple is already parents to their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, who was born on September 8, 2024.

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