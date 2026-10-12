Ranveer Singh joins Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani for garba at Swadesh Eros party

Ranveer Singh joined Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani for garba at the Swadesh Eros anniversary celebration in Mumbai.

B-town’s newest dad, Ranveer Singh, attended the star-studded Swadesh Eros party in Mumbai on October 10. Several inside photos and videos from the bash have surfaced online. Ranveer appeared to be in his element at the latest Ambani gathering. In an inside video that has gone viral, he was seen doing garba with Nita Ambani.

Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani’s garba moment became one of the highlights of the party. The actor joined Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and other guests for the traditional dance.

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The Dhurandhar star wore a pink jacket with floral embroidery over a matching traditional kurta and white trousers, completing his look with tinted sunglasses and diamond studs.