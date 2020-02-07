Ranveer Singh wraps up YRF film Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Friday announced that he has concluded shooting for his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The film, directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang, marks a reunion for Ranveer and director-producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with 2010’s Band Baaja Baaraat.

In a Twitter, Ranveer shared a photo with the director and producer as he shared the news of the film’s shoot end.

“It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir… from ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ to “Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance. Divyang… You are a ball of love and positive energy. Thank you for making me your Jayesh,” the 34-year-old actor posted.

“apna tem aagaya ne @yrf” the actor wrote.

apna tem aagaya ne 🐣👶🏻😉 @yrf — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 7, 2020

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. It is scheduled to be released later this year.

