Ranveer Singh calls Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-star Ratna Pathak Shah ‘absolute magic’, says he has ‘affection’ for Shalini Pandey

Ranveer Singh, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is full of praise for his co-stars. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of a man, who has to protect his unborn child and wife from the glare of society. The cast of Jayeshbhai Jordaar includes Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Bollywood debutant Shalini Pandey and Jiya, who plays Ranveer’s daughter in the film.

Ranveer, who is working for the first time with Ratna Pathak Shah, said that he has only admiration for the veteran actor. He said, “This is the first time I am working with Ratna m’aam. Ratna m’aam’s kids used to be in my school. She used to always be around during dramatics and annual day. Again, an artiste whom I admire so much. I’ve seen her perform live on stage. I’ve seen her perform on television, in films. She’s such an accomplished artiste with such a vast body of work, a real master of her craft. I always knew it when I saw it but to experience it first hand on set, was really something else.” He also said that she is ‘absolute magic’ and that she compels a person ‘to be in the moment’. Ranveer added that she doesn’t shy away from giving suggestions.

Shalini Pandey, known for her role in hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, will make her Bollywood debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer says that the film opens up ‘a facet’ of her personality, and he was full of awe at the way she was able to invest passion, sincerity and effort into the film. “I am confident that she will shine on screen. She’s also somebody who I have an immense amount of affection for,” he added. Ranveer also mentioned that Shalini isn’t ‘insecure’, and is driven. “She is grounded. The story of how she made it in show business is astonishing. Somebody who I have genuine affection for, because of the lovely energy that she has, the lovely vibe. She is a clean hearted, good, grounded girl who has a very bright future ahead of her for the person that she is, the professional that she is, the worker that she is.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is touted to be a hilarious satire on age-old societal conditioning and traditions. The film is helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar.