Ranveer Singh has a rollicking time on The Kapil Sharma Show, see photos

Ranveer Singh is super excited about his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor has kickstarted the promotions of the film, which is set to release on May 13. On Tuesday, Ranveer shot for The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming episode. He marked his presence on the show with his co-star Shalini Pandey, who makes her Bollywood debut with the YRF film. Host Kapil Sharma on Tuesday gave a glimpse of the episode. He shared photos with Ranveer and heaped praise on his energy and vibe. “Uffffff 🤩 so much energy on set, jus bcoz of my bro the superstar,” he captioned the photos. In response, Ranveer said he “had a rollicking time” on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek also shared a photo that featured him with Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Ranveer Singh. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Had a mad time today with the most energetic the most adorable and gem of a person @ranveersingh u got a lot of positive energy to the show today. Guys u hv to watch this one #jayeshbhaijordaar @kapilsharma @kikusharda @shalzp @yrf all the best shalini Pandey.”

The photos left Ranveer’s fans excited. Interestingly, some of the fans noticed how Ranveer arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash in the same outfit. He seemed to have left the sets in a hurry to mark his appearance at the party with wife-actor Deepika Padukone.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang, the upcoming social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma and revolves around Singh’s character, the son of a village head who is under pressure from the family to produce a male heir.

At the trailer launch of the film, Singh said the aim of the film is to tackle serious issues like female infanticide, domestic violence and other issues but the rendition is comedic. “The film will give you something, a message. Our hope is that you make a film with pertinent social issues and it resonates with you in an entertaining manner,” Ranveer said.

The film is set to release on May 13.