Ranveer Singh looks uncertain about embracing fatherhood in new Jayeshbhai Jordaar poster

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a new poster from his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the poster, he holds the outline of a baby, while the photo questions whether he would have a boy or a girl. He seems to be dressed in a sweater and is sporting a different hairstyle. It seems as if his character would be embracing fatherhood, sooner than expected, in the film.

He captioned his post, “Aapko kya lagta hai?” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented on the post, saying, “OMG!!! You are a chameleon!” A fan commented, “Fashion changes, but style endures…” One wrote, “It’s going to be a sure shot blockbuster movie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

In March, Ranveer had announced the release date of his film with a video. The film will release on May 13, this year. In the video, Ranveer was seen elaborating on the different kinds of heroes that both Bollywood and Hollywood have produced, and promised that his hero would be entirely different.