Ranveer Singh looks uncertain about embracing fatherhood in new Jayeshbhai Jordaar poster

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a new poster from his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the poster, he holds the outline of a baby, while the photo questions whether he would have a boy or a girl. He seems to be dressed in a sweater and is sporting a different hairstyle. It seems as if his character would be embracing fatherhood, sooner than expected, in the film.
He captioned his post, “Aapko kya lagta hai?” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented on the post, saying, “OMG!!! You are a chameleon!” A fan commented, “Fashion changes, but style endures…” One wrote, “It’s going to be a sure shot blockbuster movie.”
In March, Ranveer had announced the release date of his film with a video. The film will release on May 13, this year. In the video, Ranveer was seen elaborating on the different kinds of heroes that both Bollywood and Hollywood have produced, and promised that his hero would be entirely different.
In the video, Ranveer says, “I know you’ve seen all kinds of heroes, like a rich hero, snake-hero, fake hero, a hero who dances with girls, a cop hero, a thug hero, a hero on horseback, outerspace hero, superman hero, bat hero. You’ve seen all kinds of heroes, but you haven’t seen a different hero—named Jayeshbhai, and what he does is jordaar (impressive).”
Produced by Yash Raj Films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. Earlier, the movie was slated to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek. However, the producers of Anek shifted the date to May 27.
