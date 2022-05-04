Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar in legal trouble?

A scene from the trailer of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has landed the film in a possible legal trouble. As per a report on Live Law, an NGO called Youth Against Crime has moved the Delhi High Court challenging Jayeshbhai Jordaar over depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.

The trailer features a scene where Shalini Pandey’s character visits a gynaecologist with her family. During the sequence, Boman Irani’s character, who is the head of the family, questions the doctor about the sex of the baby as he wants Ranveer to have a son. As the trailer continues, Ranveer is also seen asking the doctor about the baby’s sex and in response, she uses a code meaning that it is a female foetus.

The plea filed by advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak stated that while the film tackles the subject of female foeticide and promotes Save Girl Child cause, its trailer advertises the use of ultrasound technique for sex selection, which is against the law and prohibited under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

As per the report, the plea read, “The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL.”

During the trailer launch of the film, Ranveer said he has heard about the grave issue of female infanticide in real life. “It was taught to us in school. It’s very tragic and an unfortunate reality (that) these things happen and these are social ills that are still prevalent that Divyang has attempted to draw light on and tell people in his own way,” he said.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang, the upcoming social comedy is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.