Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor add Bollywood tadka to Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding bash, watch videos

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and singer-composer Badshah recently had a blast at Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding bash. While Ranveer hosted the event in his peculiar style, Janhvi, Vaani and Badshah gave electrifying performances at the party. Several videos from the celebration have surfaced online.

Television actor Akanksha Puri shared videos of Ranveer introducing ‘the man of the moment’ Shrey on the stage. The Padmavat actor also shook a leg with the singer on his popular songs like “Khalibali”, “Gallan Goodiyan”, “Tune maari entriyaan” and others. The actor was in his spirits as he enthralled the crowd with his performance and even obliged them with selfies.

Janhvi Kapoor also danced on popular songs such as “Bhurj Khalifa”, “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag”, “Panghat”, and “Nadiyon Paar”, among others. She looked dazzling in her red and golden shimmery outfits.

Check out all the videos from Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding party here:

For the uninitiated, singer Shrey Singhal is known for his songs like “Tu Junnoniyat”, “Aankh Uthi”, “Jahaan Tum Ho”, and is often compared to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. He has over 1.21 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and a fan following of over 700k on Instagram.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has been busy with the shooting of his films Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor is waiting for the release of his sports drama 83, which was supposed to hit theatres in 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has completed work on her next film Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dostana 2 in her kitty.