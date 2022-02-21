scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 21, 2022
Must Read

Ranveer Singh is ‘shook’ after meeting LeBron James, shares photo: ‘What a precious moment’

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a photo with basketball star, LeBron James.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 12:49:30 pm
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh with LeBron James (Photo: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh)

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a photo with ace basketball player, LeBron James, and called it a ‘precious moment’, from the recent NBA All-Star game that was held in Cleveland.  In the picture shared on Instagram, Ranveer is seen holding hands with LeBron James.

Ranveer captioned the post, “The King and i !!! 👑 @kingjames. What a precious moment 🧿♥️🙏🏽😇 I’m shook!” Ranveer is the current ambassador for NBA India and was announced as part of the Team Walton roster. The All-Star Celebrity Game, featuring actors, comedians, singers, rappers, athletes and more was played on Friday, February 18, Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Ranveer had previously attended an NBA All-Star Weekend in Toronto in 2016. 

Also Read |Siddhant Chaturvedi on trolls suggesting he and Deepika Padukone should have taken Ranveer Singh’s permission for Gehraiyaan: ‘He was the first person I called’

Ranveer had earlier shared several photos with the caption, “Ball is life 🏀🙌🏾 @nba @cavs @nbaindia @nbastyle_in #NBAAllStar #Nba75 #RanveerXNBAAllStar.” He also shared a photo from the basketball court in which he was seen in a conversation with player Tacko Fall. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Got some pre-match pro-tips from none other than my man mister Tacko Fall himself.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In one of the videos of the match that went viral this weekend, the commentators spoke about Ranveer’s stardom. “You hear the crowd, that’s for Ranveer Singh,” said a commentator while adding, “He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. He has fans here. It’s like rockstar status!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Fans had appeared in crowds and chanted his song Apna Time Ayega from his 2019 film, Gully Boy.

Later, Ranveer took to Instagram and thanked fans for the love and support they showed during the match. On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the sports drama, which was directed by Kabir Khan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan, shahid kapoor, sushmita sen, alia bhatt
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 photos of celebs you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement