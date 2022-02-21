Ranveer Singh is ‘shook’ after meeting LeBron James, shares photo: ‘What a precious moment’

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a photo with ace basketball player, LeBron James, and called it a ‘precious moment’, from the recent NBA All-Star game that was held in Cleveland. In the picture shared on Instagram, Ranveer is seen holding hands with LeBron James.

Ranveer captioned the post, “The King and i !!! 👑 @kingjames. What a precious moment 🧿♥️🙏🏽😇 I’m shook!” Ranveer is the current ambassador for NBA India and was announced as part of the Team Walton roster. The All-Star Celebrity Game, featuring actors, comedians, singers, rappers, athletes and more was played on Friday, February 18, Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Ranveer had previously attended an NBA All-Star Weekend in Toronto in 2016.

Ranveer had earlier shared several photos with the caption, “Ball is life 🏀🙌🏾 @nba @cavs @nbaindia @nbastyle_in #NBAAllStar #Nba75 #RanveerXNBAAllStar.” He also shared a photo from the basketball court in which he was seen in a conversation with player Tacko Fall. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Got some pre-match pro-tips from none other than my man mister Tacko Fall himself.”

In one of the videos of the match that went viral this weekend, the commentators spoke about Ranveer’s stardom. “You hear the crowd, that’s for Ranveer Singh,” said a commentator while adding, “He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. He has fans here. It’s like rockstar status!”

Fans had appeared in crowds and chanted his song Apna Time Ayega from his 2019 film, Gully Boy.

Fans shouted “Apna Time Aageya” to Ranveer and he noticed 🙌💗 pic.twitter.com/UxMHY4wHk0 — sera 🥑 (@ssuldier) February 19, 2022

Later, Ranveer took to Instagram and thanked fans for the love and support they showed during the match. On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the sports drama, which was directed by Kabir Khan.