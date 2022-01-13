Ranveer Singh is ‘ecstatic’ for Simmba 2, compares reprising the role to having ‘dal chawal’ after sushi

Actor Ranveer Singh has said that he will gladly reprise his role as the ‘bratty’ cop Simmba, if director Rohit Shetty calls him for a sequel. Released in 2018, Simmba was a part of Shetty’s shared universe of cop films, which also includes the two Singham movies and last year’s Sooryavanshi.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Ranveer said that he loves playing Simmba, and since the first film was always supposed to spawn a sequel, he wouldn’t be surprised to get a call from Rohit Shetty soon. The actor-director duo are also working on comedy film Cirkus.

“God willing it’ll definitely happen. It was always intended to become a franchise and I think whenever Rohit sir wants to make Simmba 2, I’ll be game because Simmba is my favourite character to play,” Ranveer said.

He continued, “He’s so mischievous, so bratty. He has these wisecracks and one-liners. He plays to the gallery. He is so flamboyant, so endearing and so tough at the same time. I love being Simmba. It’s that mass genre. It’s like after having sushi around the world, you need to have dal chaawal at home – it’s like dal roti tadke ke saath. I will be ecstatic for Simmba 2. Like I said, it was always intended to be a franchise. We can all hope that it happens sooner rather than later.”

Ranveer was most recently seen in the sports drama 83, in which he played former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. The film’s theatrical run was affected by the third wave of coronavirus. Despite solid reviews, it wasn’t able to recover its huge Rs 250 crore-plus budget.