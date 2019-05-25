Ranveer Singh indulges in ‘insightful conversations’ with Kapil Dev before filming ’83

Ranveer Singh met the former cricketer and captain of the Indian cricket team Kapil Dev to prep for the sports drama ’83. Ranveer shared some photos with the cricketer as the two indulged in a discussion.

Advertising

Scheduled to go on floors on June 5 in Glasgow, Scotland, ’83 is helmed by Kabir Khan.

The photos from Ranveer’s sessions with the veteran all rounder surfaced on his social media account and also on the social media handle of the movie with the caption, “Insightful conversations and inspiring stories are the seeds you need to deliver exceptional performances.”

Ranveer has been spending a lot of time with Kapil Dev to get the mannerisms of the cricketer right. He went to Dharamshala to train with the cricketer and also visited him in New Delhi. Talking about spending time with the former cricketer, Ranveer had earlier said, “It’s a first of its kind exercise in my acting process where I’ll be studying the man himself in the flesh for my on-screen portrayal of him. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to learn about life from a true legend.”

Advertising

Apart from Ranveer as the Captain Kapil Dev, ’83 stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR. Man Singh.

Releasing on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, ’83 is presented by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan.