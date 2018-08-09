Before 83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan visit Lord’s Cricket Ground

Kabir Khan shared a selfie with Ranveer Singh and Sachin Tendulkar. Kabir Khan shared a selfie with Ranveer Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

The prep for Kabir Khan’s next directorial venture 83, starring Ranveer Singh, has finally begun. The director-actor duo visited the Lord’s Cricket Ground to watch the India vs England Test match. While the match was delayed due to rain, Kabir and Ranveer did not miss a chance to pose with Sachin Tendulkar.

Kabir clicked a selfie with Ranveer and Sachin. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the 83 director wrote, “Sachin was 9 years old when he saw on television Kapil’s Devils win the World Cup in 1983 right here at this ground. That win inspired him to want to play for India. 35 years later we kick off the prep for our film 83 at the Lords… Can’t get better than this can it? @ranveersingh @sachintendulkar #indiaenglandseries #lords #filmprep.”

Ranveer Singh also shared a photo and wrote, “Rain Rain go away.” More photos and videos of the actor from the stadium have emerged on fan pages.

See all photos of Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Kabir Khan from Lord’s Cricket Ground:

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan poses with Sachin Tendulkar at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium. Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan poses with Sachin Tendulkar at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium.

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in the suit. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in the suit.

Here is another photo of Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Kabir Khan. Here is another photo of Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Kabir Khan.

Ranveer Singh posed for another selfie. Ranveer Singh posed for another selfie.

83 will trace the story of Indian skipper Kapil Dev (to be played by the flamboyant Ranveer) who led the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup. The film will be shot at real locations. The casting of other players is currently underway.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Ranveer had said earlier, “I was born at the time when cricket was big time. When Kabir Sahab (director Kabir Khan) had come to me and said that there will be a film on 83, I was like finally. And when he was narrating it to me, I was like woooh. It is not a story just about cricket but a human story.”

Initially slated to hit theatres on April 5, 2019, Kabir Khan’s 83 will now release on August 30, 2019.

