Ranveer Singh in awe of boy rapping ‘Apna Time Aayega’, calls him ‘spirit animal’. Watch video

Actor Ranveer Singh cannot contain his excitement after coming across the viral video of a kid from Arunachal Pradesh dancing and singing to “Apna Time Aayega.” Impressed by the little wonder, Ranveer posted his video on his official Instagram handle. The popular track from hit film Gully Boy had Ranveer rapping for the first time.

Ranveer Singh captioned the video, “This little Monpa kid…..is my spirit animal !!! You’z a whole vibe, my lil’ brotha ! #loveit #apnatimeaayega.” The clip has the kid performing in the backdrop of mountains. B-town celebs like Elli AvrRam and Bosco Martis were in awe too as they left reactions and emojis in the comments section.

Gully Boy is a 2019 film directed by Zoya Akhtar. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Raaz and others, it is a coming-of-age story of an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. The film is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of 83. Apart from 83, he has Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty.

Ranveer will also be making his television debut with Colors game show called The Big Picture.