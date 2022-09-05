Ranveer Singh: ‘I wake up in disbelief that this is my life, that I am an actor’

Even though Ranveer Singh has been working for 12 years in the film industry, the actor says that he still can’t believe that he has made it as an actor.

Talking about being an actor in the Indian film industry, Ranveer said, “I am just grateful that I get to be an actor and that’s actually enough for me. I have always said that it’s a miracle that I even became an actor. These types of experiences are beyond my wildest imagination. Sometimes, it feels surreal. And that feeling continues till date. Every day, I wake up in disbelief that this is my life – that I am an actor and I get to do these things, collaborate with these talented filmmakers. And it all adds up to an overwhelming amount of gratitude that I have for the opportunities and blessings that I have.”

Ranveer Singh’s transformation into Kapil Dev for 83 had garnered a lot of positive attention, including a Best Actor award at the recently held Filmfare Awards.

“It feels surreal and fulfilling in equal measures. At this moment I’m remembering my coach, Mr. Balvinder Singh Sandhu. I really miss him and his contribution to 83, one really can’t describe in words. He’s the heart of 83. You know when we see the emotion that he has attached to that story of 83, to his teammates, you can’t not work out of a very different place in your being. When we, the cast of 83, saw what it meant to Ballu sir, that is what transmitted to all of us,” he said.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.