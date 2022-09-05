scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Ranveer Singh: ‘I wake up in disbelief that this is my life, that I am an actor’

Ranveer Singh’s transformation into Kapil Dev for 83 had garnered a lot of positive attention, including a Best Actor award at the recently held Filmfare Awards.

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Even though Ranveer Singh has been working for 12 years in the film industry, the actor says that he still can’t believe that he has made it as an actor.

Talking about being an actor in the Indian film industry, Ranveer said, “I am just grateful that I get to be an actor and that’s actually enough for me. I have always said that it’s a miracle that I even became an actor. These types of experiences are beyond my wildest imagination. Sometimes, it feels surreal. And that feeling continues till date. Every day, I wake up in disbelief that this is my life – that I am an actor and I get to do these things, collaborate with these talented filmmakers. And it all adds up to an overwhelming amount of gratitude that I have for the opportunities and blessings that I have.”

Also Read |Explained: Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot and the laws covering obscenity in India
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh’s transformation into Kapil Dev for 83 had garnered a lot of positive attention, including a Best Actor award at the recently held Filmfare Awards.

“It feels surreal and fulfilling in equal measures. At this moment I’m remembering my coach, Mr. Balvinder Singh Sandhu. I really miss him and his contribution to 83, one really can’t describe in words. He’s the heart of 83. You know when we see the emotion that he has attached to that story of 83, to his teammates, you can’t not work out of a very different place in your being. When we, the cast of 83, saw what it meant to Ballu sir, that is what transmitted to all of us,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 08:05:47 pm
Next Story

‘BJP-mukt government’ will give farmers free electricity in 2024: Telangana CM KCR

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement