Ranveer Singh hugs wife Deepika Padukone during FIFA World Cup final penalty shootout, calls her his ‘trophy’

Actor Ranveer Singh was a proud husband when his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, unveiled the trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France. The actor then shared several Instagram stories from the riveting match, featuring him and Deepika, where the two of them are watching in suspense during the penalty shootouts. In one of the videos, Ranveer and Deepika hug tightly in anticipation, and finally celebrate the goal. Ranveer captioned the video, “That historic moment.” In other videos, Deepika is seen hooting and cheering.

Captioning the video where Deepika is unveiling the trophy, Ranveer wrote, “Bursting with pride. That’s my baby!” He shared another video of her and wrote, “Just check her out! Sparkling on the world’s biggest stage!” He posted a photo with Deepika and wrote, “Trophy toh mere haath mein hai….so glad we got to witness this together.” He also shared Deepika’s reactions to Messi’s goal.

An excited Ranveer also shared several photos with football star Kaka, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He captioned his photo with Wenger as a ‘major life moment’ and mentioned that he ‘poured his heart out to him’. Ranveer had also spent time with Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri. Ravi shared a video to joke about how Ranveer attends almost every major event around the world. The video shows Ravi introducing Ranveer, saying, “Guess what’s coming up, you won’t believe it. A bolt out of the blue.” The two even sing ‘I don’t know what to say’.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Prior to that, he had starred with Deepika Padukone in the sports drama 83. The actor now has Cirkus lined up for release, followed by Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which will release next year in April.