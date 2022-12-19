scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Ranveer Singh hugs wife Deepika Padukone during FIFA World Cup final penalty shootout, calls her his ‘trophy’

Ranveer Singh shared several photos and videos with Deepika Padukone while they watched the FIFA World Cup final match in Qatar.

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh with Deepika Padukone in Qatar (Photo: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Ranveer Singh was a proud husband when his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, unveiled the trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France. The actor then shared several Instagram stories from the riveting match, featuring him and Deepika, where the two of them are watching in suspense during the penalty shootouts. In one of the videos, Ranveer and Deepika hug tightly in anticipation, and finally celebrate the goal. Ranveer captioned the video, “That historic moment.” In other videos, Deepika is seen hooting and cheering.

Captioning the video where Deepika is unveiling the trophy, Ranveer wrote, “Bursting with pride. That’s my baby!” He shared another video of her and wrote, “Just check her out! Sparkling on the world’s biggest stage!” He posted a photo with Deepika and wrote, “Trophy toh mere haath mein hai….so glad we got to witness this together.” He also shared Deepika’s reactions to Messi’s goal.

Also Read |FIFA World Cup final: Ranveer Singh kisses Ravi Shastri in Qatar, new parents Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twin in Argentina jerseys

Ranveer Singh

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

An excited Ranveer also shared several photos  with football star Kaka, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He captioned his photo with Wenger as a ‘major life moment’ and mentioned that he ‘poured his heart out to him’.  Ranveer had also spent time with Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri. Ravi  shared a video to joke about how Ranveer attends almost every major event around the world. The video shows Ravi introducing Ranveer, saying, “Guess what’s coming up, you won’t believe it. A bolt out of the blue.” The two even sing ‘I don’t know what to say’.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Prior to that, he had starred with Deepika Padukone in the sports drama 83. The actor now has Cirkus lined up for release, followed by Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which will release next year in April.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:28:51 pm
Next Story

No house arrest for jailed PFI leader: Delhi HC

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close