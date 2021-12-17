Ranveer Singh holds Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, watch

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the screening of 83 at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, they had another surprise awaiting them in Dubai. On December 16, Ranveer and Deepika watched with pride as the trailer of 83 was played on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Kabir Khan’s directorial 83 had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The film’s team then headed to Dubai. As the trailer of the film was shown on Burj Khalifa, Ranveer held Deepika close as the duo watched. Director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and cricket legends Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath were also photographed at the Burj Khalifa.

While Ranveer plays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the drama based on the country’s win at the 1983 World Cup, Deepika plays Romi Dev.

See Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s photos and videos from Dubai’s Burj Khalifa:

Ranveer and Deepika donned a retro look for the night. The actor posted his look on Instagram and wrote, “Disco inferno, Let’s go 🔥.” Deepika was dressed in red.

Watch a video from the world premiere of 83 at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah:

83 will hit the big screen on December 24. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, 83 also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.