Ranveer Singh hits back at haters in new TVC: ‘Sab ki sunne ka, khud ki karne ka’

Actor Ranveer Singh recently appeared in a TVC for a popular soft drink brand. In it, he seemingly addressed all those who have been criticising him for his choices. Singh’s last few releases, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83, failed to attract the audience to cinema halls.

The TVC begins with Singh saying, “Kuch logon ko na mujhse badi problem hai (Some people have a lot of issues with me).” Soon, a few people are seen making snarky comments about the actor as he walks through the street in his blue animal print tracksuit. A woman is heard saying, “Ye ekdum joker lagta hai (He looks like a joker).” A man adds, “Khud ke pairon pe thodi na khada hua hai (He is not a self-made man).” Another man says, “Today’s kids do things just to grab attention.”

But when a father tells his son, “Arts and entertainment is not a real job, don’t be like him,” Singh walks up to the kid and tells him, “Sab ki sunne ka, khud ka karne ka (Listen to everyone, but do what you like).” He concludes by saying, “The society will pull you down, but you got to rise, baby.” The actor also dances to Jo Jeeta Woh Sikander song “Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar” in the TV commercial.

Ranveer Singh shared the TVC on social media with the caption, “Duniya kheechengi neeche, but you gotta rise up, baby!🤘🏽 #PepsiRiseUpBaby.” Many fans of the actor praised the ad and the actor. One of the comments on Singh’s post read, “The person who sees the same as himself everywhere, whether it is happiness or sorrow, he is considered the best.” A fan wrote, “This is a super cool ad, after long!” Another added, “Brilliant 🔥👏 Totally killed it 💯🎶🥰” Another fan commented, “Amazing counter to all wagging tongues 👏👏.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The actor will also soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.