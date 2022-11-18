Ranveer Singh has more energy than ‘one hundred normal human beings’, says director Jim Jarmusch. See pic

Ranveer Singh, who was recently at the opening ceremony of the Marrakech International Film Festival, met with director Jim Jarmusch while in Morocco. The Coffee and Cigarettes director took to Instagram to share a selfie with Ranveer and praised the actor’s positive energy.

He wrote, “This man has more (positive) energy than one hundred normal human beings. Amazing. 🖤” Ranveer replied in the comments section and thanked him for his ‘warmth and kindness’. “Jim J! What an honour for me to meet you! Thank you for your warmth, kindness and generous insight about life and cinema. Lots and lots of love! 😇❤️🙏🏽🧿” he wrote.

Jim Jarmusch is known for films such as Mystery Train, Dead Man, Broken Flowers, Only Lovers Left Alive, among many others. Fans in the comments section mentioned that they would like to see the actor and the director collaborate. One comment read, “Time to collaborate Jim and Ranveer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Jarmusch (@jim.jarmusch)

At the Marrakech International Film Festival, Ranveer was honoured with the prestigious Etoile d’Or award. He gave an impromptu performance to the Bajirao Mastani song ‘Malhari’ while at the festival. As he received his award, Ranveer said, “This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people’s burden.”

While talking to the press at the event, Ranveer spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan has previously received the same honour. He said, “It’s an honour to receive the Etoile d’Or on such a grand platform. One of my idols Mr Shah Rukh Khan has also received the same award and when I was at the palace, I saw a picture of him holding the same trophy. Filled with gratitude and truly overwhelmed today.” The festival has previously also honoured Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which also stars Pooja Hegde. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt, will be his first release of 2023. The Karan Johar film also stars Dharamendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He was last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.