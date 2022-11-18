scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Ranveer Singh has more energy than ‘one hundred normal human beings’, says director Jim Jarmusch. See pic

At the Marrakech International Film Festival, Ranveer Singh met with director Jim Jarmusch, who was very impressed with his energy.

ranveer singhRanveer Singh at the Marrakech International Film Festival. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, who was recently at the opening ceremony of the Marrakech International Film Festival, met with director Jim Jarmusch while in Morocco. The Coffee and Cigarettes director took to Instagram to share a selfie with Ranveer and praised the actor’s positive energy.

He wrote, “This man has more (positive) energy than one hundred normal human beings. Amazing. 🖤” Ranveer replied in the comments section and thanked him for his ‘warmth and kindness’. “Jim J! What an honour for me to meet you! Thank you for your warmth, kindness and generous insight about life and cinema. Lots and lots of love! 😇❤️🙏🏽🧿” he wrote.

Jim Jarmusch is known for films such as Mystery Train, Dead Man, Broken Flowers, Only Lovers Left Alive, among many others. Fans in the comments section mentioned that they would like to see the actor and the director collaborate. One comment read, “Time to collaborate Jim and Ranveer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Jarmusch (@jim.jarmusch)

At the Marrakech International Film Festival, Ranveer was honoured with the prestigious Etoile d’Or award. He gave an impromptu performance to the Bajirao Mastani song ‘Malhari’ while at the festival. As he received his award, Ranveer said, “This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people’s burden.”

While talking to the press at the event, Ranveer spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan has previously received the same honour. He said, “It’s an honour to receive the Etoile d’Or on such a grand platform. One of my idols Mr Shah Rukh Khan has also received the same award and when I was at the palace, I saw a picture of him holding the same trophy. Filled with gratitude and truly overwhelmed today.” The festival has previously also honoured Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route
Also Read |Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Meet the ‘Lady Superstar’ who is foraying into Bollywood with Jawan

Ranveer will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which also stars Pooja Hegde. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt, will be his first release of 2023. The Karan Johar film also stars Dharamendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He was last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 09:59:34 am
Next Story

Meet Naseem Shah’s 18-yr-old brother Hunain Shah, who also bowls quick

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

saif ali khan
Rare photos from Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement