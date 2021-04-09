Ranveer Singh gushes over wife Deepika Padukone: ‘I am the proudest husband in the world’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has launched her website that houses all things Deepika in one place. From her photos, videos, endorsements, interviews, this is everything that a Deepika Padukone fan dreams of. In the testimonial section of the website, her husband and co-actor of many films Ranveer Singh has great things to say about her.

“Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste – she’s one of the finest actors in the world. She’s got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world,” Ranveer shares.

Ranveer and Deepika have starred in films like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. The two tied the knot in 2018 and have often expressed their love on social media.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in The Intern where she stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Nag Ashwin’s next starring Prabhas. She will also be seen in a cameo in Kabir Khan’s 83.