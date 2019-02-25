Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Guneet Monga and others?

From Gully Boy team’s surprise visit to a cinema hall, to Guneet Monga’s win at the Oscar 2019 for her short film Period. End Of Sentence, here’s what celebrities posted on their respective social media handles.

Guneet Monga shared her fan moment from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The Indian filmmaker met Oscar-winning film Roma’s director Alfonso Cuaron. Guneet won in the Documentary Short Subject category for her short film Period. End Of Sentence at the 91st Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy gang continues to celebrate its box office victory. The team, including Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma paid a surprise visit to a theatre where Ranveer aka Murad of Gully Boy performed on “Apna Time Aayega” live for the audience.

Armaan Malik shared his fan moment on Instagram. The singer shared a photo with Amitabh Bachchan and captioned it as, “Here are the #BadlaBoys 🔥😎 I truly can’t believe how energetic and charismatic @amitabhbachchan sir is even at this age! 🙌🏼 #AbsoluteLegend”

Shamita Shetty has become the first finalist in the on-going season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor wrote, “Finally!!! Ticket to finale!!! 🤪🤪 this was a toughie.. Thankyou @itsrohitshetty it would not be possible without ur encouragement 🤗🤗🤗 learnt my lesson on this one tho.. Never Give up without trying !!! Not sure if il ever go near a cockroach again.. but sooo glad I did for the show.. all my cockroach stunts proved to be lucky for me !”

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with husband Rishi Kapoor and Greg Cannom. The actor congratulated Greg for his fourth Oscar win.

Radhika Madan wished Sanya Malhotra on her birthday. The two shared the screen space in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha.