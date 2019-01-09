Ranveer Singh on Gully Boy: Collaborating with Divine and other rappers has been an experience of a lifetime

Basking in the success of his blockbuster hit Simmba, Ranveer Singh on Wednesday launched the trailer of his next, Gully Boy. In the film, he plays the role of a street rapper. His character is inspired by the lives of rappers, Divine and Naezy. To prepare for the role, the actor consulted the rappers and attended several rapping workshops with them.

At the trailer launch event, Ranveer revealed that working with them was an enriching experience for him. “It was the most fulfilling journey for me. Look at what has happened to Spitfire and Divine, they are such great artistes. Interacting with them in the prep workshops, working on the dialogues and collaborating with them for the music of the film has been an experience of a lifetime,” he said.

Further, talking about the Zoya Akhtar directorial, he added, “When I was first asked about Gully Boy, I knew it was my film. If someone else had done it, I would have burnt out of jealousy. This movie means a lot to me. It is about my city Mumbai and my lovely person Zoya Akhtar. Ritesh Sidhwani is like family. Farhan Akhtar is a renaissance man. I am still waiting for him to direct me. I am waiting from last eight years. Being with Alia, what can I say. I am thankful that she exists. She is such a great actor.”

On being asked if it is easier for talent to shine when you are rich, the actor replied, “There is struggle in everyone’s life, rich and poor. Everybody in this film is so hungry that they gain what they want. Talent cannot be hidden for too long if it is there it is definitely going to shine out.”

Being in his elements, Ranveer sang the birthday song for the film’s producer Farhan Akhtar who turns a year older today and even performed the rap “Asli Hip Hop” for the audience. On being asked to rap for wife Deepika Padukone, the actor said he will do a special solo show for her.

With his films Padmaavat and Simmba’s phenomenal run at the ticket counters, Ranveer had a successful 2018 in terms of box office collection. But, the three Khans, Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan failed to deliver a hit in 2018. “I am very happy that the films that I have been a part of have done well. It was a great year, I don’t feel good when the films of other actors don’t do well. I am from the same industry, I know so much goes into making a film. I want everybody’s films to do well. But I am elated that my films are doing good,” said an elated Ranveer on being asked about the successful run of his films at the box office.