Gully Boy’s Apna Time Aayega: In this hard-hitting rap, Ranveer Singh sings of a better tomorrow

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy’s first song “Apna Time Aayega” has been released by the makers. The song, which is essentially a full-blown rap, is exuberant and aspirational. Composed by Dub Sharma and Divine, the track has been crooned by Ranveer Singh himself.

While the video in itself doesn’t offer much, the lyrics are powerful and speaks of a better tomorrow. The Mumbaiya lingo gracefully merges with the lyrics, leading to a meaningful earworm. We won’t be surprised if listeners play the song on loop after hearing it for the first time.

Take this line for instance, “Ye shabdon ka jwala meri bediyaan pighlayega, jitna tune boya hai tu utna hi to khayega” (This torrent of words will drown my shackles, your return depends on how much you are willing to give away of yourself). Lyrical and hard-hitting at the same time. Who knew that rap in Hindi could sound like this? Not many, we presume.

As the words ring true in our ears, the eyes catch a glimpse of Ranveer and co waiting for their time to take the rap scene by storm. The song was also shared by Ranveer on his Twitter handle with a post that read, “#ApnaTimeAayega OUT NOW !”

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has been directed by Zoya Akhtar with a screenplay by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film, which also stars Vijay Raaz and Kalki Koechlin, will release on February 14.