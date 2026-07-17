Ranveer Singh goes to extremes to hide his new look for Pralay, watch

Ranveer Singh was spotted leaving filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s office on Thursday night. What caught attention, however, was his attempt to hide his new look for the upcoming film Pralay from the paparazzi.

Ranveer, dressed in an all-black outfit, paired it with a cap, a full-face mask and sunglasses, ensuring the paparazzi couldn’t catch a glimpse of his new avatar.

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As paparazzi gathered around his car, the actor avoided posing for pictures and quickly made his way out, seemingly determined to keep his transformation under wraps.

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As the actor got into his car, a few photographers playfully asked, “Baba naraz ho kya? (Baba, are you upset?).” However, Ranveer Singh chose not to respond.

About Ranveer Singh’s Pralay

The spotting has intensified speculation that Ranveer Singh has locked his look for Pralay, an ambitious post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta.

Reports suggest the actor recently met the filmmaker at his father Hansal Mehta’s office, as preparations for the film gather pace. According to reports, Pralay is expected to begin filming in August, with a major schedule set to take place in Australia from September.

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The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan opposite Ranveer and is set in a dystopian Mumbai ravaged by a zombie outbreak. Mounted on a reported budget of around Rs 300 crore, it is expected to be the most expensive standalone film of Ranveer’s career. Not to miss, Ranveer is also co-producing the film under his banner Maa Kasam Films.

Apart from gearing up for the film, Ranveer Singh has also been making headlines for his personal life. The actor and his wife Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child.