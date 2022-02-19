Ranveer Singh gets ‘rockstar’ treatment at NBA All-Star game, commentators ‘ain’t seen nothing like it before’. See pics, videos

Actor Ranveer Singh played the NBA All-Star Game with celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Elhadji Tacko Fall, Jimmie Allen and others, in Cleveland. He shared several photos from the game and took his fans through his experience.

Sharing a series of pictures of himself from the practice session, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “Ball is life 🏀🙌🏾 @nba @cavs @nbaindia @nbastyle_in #NBAAllStar #Nba75 #RanveerXNBAAllStar.” He also shared a photo from the basketball court in which he was seen in a conversation with player Tacko Fall. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Got some pre-match pro-tips from none other than my man mister Tacko Fall himself.”

Later, Ranveer, pointing at the height of Tacko Fall, asked, “How am I supposed to shoot over this guy?” The actor thanked the Cleveland Cavaliers for showering him with love as he captioned a photo, “Chowpatty se Cleveland tak. Thank you for showing me so much love! @cavs”

The actor also penned a note in which he wrote that his experience at the All-Star game was “incredible,” and shared how he was overwhelmed by the love his fans showered him with at the game. “I just had the most incredible experience at the All-star game. But the highlight by far was the love and energy that my fans gave me at the game. I am deeply touched and overwhelmed. Literally brought me to tears by the end of it. I feel the grace of God through you all. Not sure what I have done to deserve this kind of love but I am filled with just pure gratitude,” Ranveer wrote.

The fan pages of the Gully Boy star also shared videos of the actor playing basketball. He was given a huge shoutout by the commentators who introduced him as “a Bollywood star with over 38 million followers on Instagram”.

Check out all the videos and photos of Ranveer Singh as he plays basketball:

Earlier, Ranveer had said playing at NBA-All Star Weekend is like “living my dream”. Tracing back his fondness for basketball, the actor had shared, “I have been following basketball since my childhood and playing keenly since my teens; it is a life-

enhancing sport that has developed a righteous sportsman’s spirit within me which has helped me tremendously in my career and personal life as well.”

Ranveer was last seen as former India cricket captain Kapil Dev in 83, and has several films lined up. These include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Baiju Bawra and others.