Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Ranveer Singh gets punched by Hasbulla, calls Vijay Deverakonda ‘bad boy’

Ranveer Singh, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, watched a MMA match with Steven Seagal, Vijay Deverakonda, Steve Harvey, Hasbulla and others.

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh met Vijay Deverakonda and Hasbulla in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, is having the time of his life. The actor attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 280 mixed martial arts event in Abu Dubai. From having a fanboy moment after meeting Steven Seagal to getting punched by Hasbulla, the actor has spammed his Instagram stories with pictures from the event.

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda also attended the same event. Ranveer took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture with Vijay and wrote, “Bad boy in the building.” Vijay played the role of a MMA fighter in Liger. Ranveer also bumped into Steven Seagal and an excited Ranveer posted a selfie with the actor-martial artiste and wrote, “AIKIDO MASTER, ACTION HERO, LEGEND.” The actor also posted selfies with MMA fighter Sean O’Malley and TV host Steve Harvey.

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh hobnobbed with celebrities at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 280 mixed martial arts event in Abu Dubai.

It seemed like Ranveer Singh had a blast when he met internet sensation Hasbulla. In a video shared by the actor, Hasbulla is seen jokingly punching Ranveer on his face. Ranveer captioned the video, “Hasbulla taking no prisoners.” Hasbulla is also the rival of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik. Rumours are rife that Hasbulla will enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He also has Cirkus with Rohit Shetty in the pipeline.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 06:14:24 pm
