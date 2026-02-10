Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor’s residence

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh received a threatening WhatsApp voice note from unidentified persons, police told PTI on Tuesday.

Following the threat, police have launched an investigation and stepped up security at the actor’s residence.

According to PTI, police suspect that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer Singh with the purpose of extortion.

In light of the threat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have also deployed security personnel at the housing society in Central Mumbai. However, the heightened security presence has raised concerns among other residents of the housing complex. The society’s managing committee approached police and expressed concern over the deployment of guards. “Since these armed guards are frequently moving with weapons in common areas such as the lobby, gymnasium and children’s play area, the society managing committee has expressed serious concern regarding the safety and comfort of other residents,” they said in a letter.