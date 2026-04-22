Ranveer Singh can’t stop smiling as paps greet him with ‘Baba badhai ho’ after pregnancy announcement

Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh is set to become a dad of two soon.

Ranveer Singh, who is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar 2, made his first public appearance in Mumbai after announcing that he and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child. The couple delighted fans with the heartwarming news, sharing that their daughter Dua Singh Padukone will soon become a big sister.

The pregnancy announcement quickly went viral, becoming one of the most-liked posts on Instagram in recent times with over 4.8 million likes and still counting.

Paps congratulate Ranveer Singh

Ranveer was warmly greeted with love and good wishes from admirers and well-wishers during his recent outing. Fans and paparazzi surrounded the dapper Ranveer, calling out his name and congratulating him on the joyful news. The crowd cheered, saying, “Baba Badhai ho,” and the actor acknowledged them with a warm smile.