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Ranveer Singh can’t stop smiling as paps greet him with ‘Baba badhai ho’ after pregnancy announcement
Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance in Mumbai after announcing that he and his wife Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child.
Ranveer Singh, who is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar 2, made his first public appearance in Mumbai after announcing that he and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child. The couple delighted fans with the heartwarming news, sharing that their daughter Dua Singh Padukone will soon become a big sister.
The pregnancy announcement quickly went viral, becoming one of the most-liked posts on Instagram in recent times with over 4.8 million likes and still counting.
Paps congratulate Ranveer Singh
Ranveer was warmly greeted with love and good wishes from admirers and well-wishers during his recent outing. Fans and paparazzi surrounded the dapper Ranveer, calling out his name and congratulating him on the joyful news. The crowd cheered, saying, “Baba Badhai ho,” and the actor acknowledged them with a warm smile.
Watch Ranveer Singh’s new video here:
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Ranveer Singh stood at the door of his car and waved to his fans. He also shook hands with fans before making his way out.
The announcement post
Ranveer Singh and Deepika recently announced their pregnancy with a joint Instagram post. Deepika shared a heartwarming picture of their daughter, Dua, holding a pregnancy test kit that displayed two pink lines, indicating a positive result.
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Deepika and Ranveer’s love story
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after several years of dating, the couple reportedly got engaged in 2015 before officially announcing their marriage in 2018. They tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand wedding at Lake Como, Italy, with two ceremonies honouring Deepika’s Konkani roots and Ranveer’s Sindhi traditions.
They later embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.
Dhurandhar 2 box office
On the work front, Ranveer is currently enjoying the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, which has emerged as a major box office force.
Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the box office with a historic run. As of Day 34, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has collected around Rs 1,119.29 crore (India net) and Rs 1,339.76 crore (India gross), while its worldwide gross has surged to approximately Rs 1,761.76 crore.
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