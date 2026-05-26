Ranveer Singh makes first appearance since FWICE ban, refuses to interact with paparazzi

On Monday, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) imposed a ban on actor Ranveer Singh and issued a non-cooperation directive against him after his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. FWICE alleged that Ranveer failed to respond to their invitations to appear in person and discuss the issue on three occasions. Following the directive from FWICE, Ranveer Singh’s team also issued a statement responding to the allegations levelled against him. Amidst all this, Ranveer was spotted at the airport on Monday night. The actor refused to engage with the paparazzi. He was wearing a mask as he stepped out of the car.

Ranveer Singh avoids paparazzi after FWICE ban

In several videos circulating on social media, actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing traditional attire. The actor who usually poses and interacts with the paparazzi ignored the shutterbugs this time. This reaction comes from the actor hours after FWICE imposed a ban on him over the Don 3 controversy.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh banned by film body over Don 3 exit, Farhan Akhtar seeks Rs 45 cr in damages

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On Monday, during a press conference, the Chief Advisor of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit, commented on the Dhurandhar actor and said, “On 11th April, Farhan filed a complaint. Three weeks before the unit was to leave for the shoot, Ranveer left the movie. After we invited Farhan and his producing partner, Ritesh Sidhwani, of Excel Entertainment, to tell their side of the story, Ritesh appeared personally at the FWICE office while Farhan attended the meeting remotely on Zoom since he was in London. They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel bookings, location bookings, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper. Nothing is hearsay.”

“Ranveer had signed a contract with Excel Entertainment for three films. The entire recce was in his presence. The inputs for the script were made in his presence. A promo was shot with him to announce the film. When a federation is inviting you to talk, you say it’s not our domain. We know our jurisdiction. It’s a trade union. We don’t appreciate him saying that. We’ve taken a stand in the interest of the producers and the industry,” Ashoke Pandit added.

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Later, FWICE president BN Tiwari announced, “We’ve decided to send a message to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than the law. We’re issuing a non-cooperation directive until he decides to meet us personally. We request all producer bodies to support us because any actor can leave a project by flatly saying that he doesn’t like the story.” Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, added, “None of our sitting workers across India — including technicians, spotboys, etc — will work with Ranveer Singh.”

Ranveer Singh’s team reacted to the FWICE directive

While the FWICE authorities mentioned that Ranveer failed to appear before them despite reminders, his secretary wrote an email to them stating that the issue didn’t come under their jurisdiction and hence they cannot demand his presence. Following the ban, Ranveer’s spokesperson said in an official statement, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

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“He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance,” the statement further said.

What is the Don 3 controversy?

Two years ago, actor Ranveer Singh had signed Don 3, which was to be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The announcement promo of the film was also revealed on social media; however, in December 2025, after Dhurandar’s release, Ranveer exited from the project, citing changes in the script as a reason behind his decision. Soon after, Excel Entertainment alleged that, based on Ranveer’s commitment, a huge amount of around Rs 45 crore was invested in the film’s pre-production. However, Ranveer kept delaying the shoot, stating a date issue as a reason.

After the actor opted out, Excel Entertainment demanded Rs 45 crore in compensation. The matter escalated to the extent that Farhan had to approach FWICE. Farhan Akhtar also spoke about the issue during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. He said, “What I’ve learnt is expect the unexpected. You can’t take anything for granted until it’s on film; you realize at some point, there’ll be a period that would come that would be a bit challenging. You’ve had it good. It’s okay, just take it in your stride.”