Ranveer Singh’s father agrees to meet film body over Don 3 row as Pralay goes on floors

Over two months after The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revoked its ‘ban’ on Ranveer Singh for his allegedly unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated crime thriller Don 3 in the eleventh hour, the matter is now gaining traction with another film body, IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association).

In a major breakthrough, Ranveer Singh’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani recently reached out to IMPPA and “expressed their willingness to meet,” as per the film body’s president Abhay Sinha.

“We also received his advocate’s email stating that they would participate in the meeting whenever it was scheduled,” added Sinha.

The positive response from Ranveer Singh’s team comes at an interesting time, since his next big-budget film went on floors in Mumbai today. Ranveer will be next seen in Jai Mehta’s zombie apocalypse thriller Pralay, which is being co-produced by Jai’s father Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films, Ananaya Birla’s Birla Studios, and Ranveer’s new production house Maa Kasam Films, marking his debut as a producer. Pralay also features Lokah: Chapter 1 star Kalyani Priyadarshan in a key role.