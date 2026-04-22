Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 row not resolved yet, no stake of Excel Entertainment in Pralay

Ranveer Singh is on a roll right now, on both personal and professional fronts. His latest release, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has become the highest grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office and the third highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide. Personally, he’s all set to become a father again as he and wife Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy this past Sunday.

On Wednesday, fans of Ranveer woke up to another good news regarding the actor. A few media reports stated that his long-pending resolution with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment over Don 3 has finally arrived at a resolution. Reports claimed that Ranveer has amicably resolved the issue with Farhan months after walking out of the latter’s upcoming, much-anticipated crime thriller Don 3.

A Free Press Journal report claimed that as part of the resolution, Ranveer has agreed to compensate Excel Entertainment for the pre-production expenses by paying a sum of Rs 10 crore. He’s also committed to securing them an undisclosed percentage of stake in his next tentpole, Jai Mehta’s zombie apocalypse thriller Pralay, for which he’s all set to start shooting this year.

However, a source close to the production house has confirmed that the matter is still status quo. A resolution hasn’t been arrived at yet, although it’s expected to take place in near future now that it’s been a month since Ranveer’s Dhurandhar 2 released in cinemas. However, as of now, the mediation is still going on and there’s no progress on the negotiations between both parties so far.

Another source close to the production houses involved in the making of Pralay, which hasn’t even been officially announced yet, claimed that there’s no involvement of Excel Entertainment in the project yet. While Ranveer is likely to turn producer with his new banner Maa Kasam Films with Pralay, other production houses attached to the film include Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films.

Ranveer walked out of Don 3 earlier this year days after his film, Dhurandhar, became a monstrous hit. Citing creative differences with the script, he diverted his energies towards filming the patchwork of Dhurandhar 2 instead. However, Excel Entertainment demanded a compensation from Ranveer for backing out of the project despite pre-production taking place in full force after his consent.

Also Read — ‘Give me one rupee’: How Rajinikanth built Tamil cinema’s profit-sharing idea from the ground up

Story continues below this ad

Given the stalemate, there’s still no clarity on the future of Don 3. Farhan has moved to other projects, and will be seen playing late legendary sitarist Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopic of The Beatles. On the other hand, Ranveer has started prepping for Pralay, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan. An official update on the same is still awaited.