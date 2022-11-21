scorecardresearch
F1 commentator ‘momentarily forgets’ who Ranveer Singh is, is impressed by his bright yellow suit: ‘That’s punching’

Ranveer Singh had a hilarious interaction with commentator Martin Brundle at the F1 Race in Abu Dhabi. He was also impressed by the actor's yellow suit.

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh attended the F1 in Abu Dhabi (Photos: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh)

Actor Ranveer Singh didn’t hesitate to remind commentator Martin Brundle that he was a Bollywood star. Ranveer was present at the F1 race in Abu Dhabi, and had a hilarious interaction with Brundle, who ‘momentarily’ forgot that Ranveer was an actor.

Brundle asks, “I’ve momentarily forgotten who you are, will you remind me?” Ranveer answers with full cheer, “I’m a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer.” Brundle had also asked him how it felt to be at the venue and he said, “On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline!” Brundle was full of praise for Ranveer’s outfit, which was a bright yellow shirt with stripes, paired with glasses. “Respect for that suit, that’s punching,” he said.

Also Read |Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor turn into Govinda fans as actor grooves to ‘Aapke Aa Jaane Se’ and other hits. Watch

Ranveer has been sharing photos constantly from his visit to the F1 race, including with Chris Gayle, Usain Bolt and Ben Stokes.

Recently, Ranveer was in Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East award ceremony. He bagged the award for ‘Superstar of the Decade’ and gave an emotional speech as he accepted the accolade. “I promise I will continue to entertain till the end of my life … I am a miracle standing in front of you.” He dedicated the award to Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra for believing in him and discovering him. “He took a chance on me when no one did and said ‘I found my next Shah Rukh’.” Ranveer had said.

He had also penned an Instagram post that read, “Superstar of the Decade! Thank you Filmfare Middle East for deeming my cinematic journey to be a glorious one. Honoured to receive this award in the presence of my parents & my screen idols.”

On the work front, Ranveer has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in the pipeline. He was last seen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which released in May, this year.

