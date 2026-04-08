Ranveer Singh’s ‘demeanour has evolved’ after Dhurandhar success, says co-star: ‘Deepika Padukone is a wise woman’

Before Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh was as much in the headlines for his hyperactive persona and flamboyant fashion as he was for his performances in films like Padmaavat and Lootera. However, since Dhurandhar’s success, the actor has maintained an unusually low profile—making almost no public appearances and staying silent on social media. He is yet to give his first interview since the film’s release. Most notably, many have observed a visible shift in his public demeanour, with speculation suggesting that he has become more cautious following the Kantara controversy that happened before the release of the first Dhurandhar film.

Ranveer’s Dhurandhar co-star Manav Gohil weighed in on this transformation and told Hindi Rush, “I think Ranveer is currently in a very important phase of his life—he is in transition. He has become a father and the face of one of the most historic films. He is already a superstar and a great actor—he deserves everything he has today. I’m sure there is a larger plan behind his choices. If you notice, his clothes, his media presence—everything has changed. His demeanour has evolved. He’s now seen in more structured, well-tailored looks. He feels like a different person.”