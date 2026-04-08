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Ranveer Singh’s ‘demeanour has evolved’ after Dhurandhar success, says co-star: ‘Deepika Padukone is a wise woman’
Dhurandhar went on to become a massive box office success, earning Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The film's sequel has now crossed Rs 1600 crore mark worldwide.
Before Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh was as much in the headlines for his hyperactive persona and flamboyant fashion as he was for his performances in films like Padmaavat and Lootera. However, since Dhurandhar’s success, the actor has maintained an unusually low profile—making almost no public appearances and staying silent on social media. He is yet to give his first interview since the film’s release. Most notably, many have observed a visible shift in his public demeanour, with speculation suggesting that he has become more cautious following the Kantara controversy that happened before the release of the first Dhurandhar film.
Ranveer’s Dhurandhar co-star Manav Gohil weighed in on this transformation and told Hindi Rush, “I think Ranveer is currently in a very important phase of his life—he is in transition. He has become a father and the face of one of the most historic films. He is already a superstar and a great actor—he deserves everything he has today. I’m sure there is a larger plan behind his choices. If you notice, his clothes, his media presence—everything has changed. His demeanour has evolved. He’s now seen in more structured, well-tailored looks. He feels like a different person.”
When the host brought up his Kantara controversy, Manav said, “Ranveer isn’t just a superstar in India, but globally. I’m sure he has become more responsible in handling his stardom. There are people guiding these decisions, and Deepika Padukone herself is a very wise woman.”
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Just before Dhurandhar’s release in December, Ranveer attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he met Rishab Shetty. During the interaction, Ranveer recreated his favourite daiva sequence from Kantara: Chapter 1, which drew criticism online. Rishab later hinted at his discomfort with such enactments, stating at an event that he finds it disrespectful when people imitate these culturally rooted performances, as it can hurt sentiments.
Following this, Dhurandhar went on to become a massive box office success, earning Rs 1300 crore worldwide. Remarkably, its sequel surpassed expectations, matching the same figure within just 13 days of release. Yet, despite the unprecedented success—with reports from Jio Studios stating the film crossed Rs 1600 crore globally in just 18 days—Ranveer Singh has largely stayed away from the spotlight, offering little to no public reaction. He was recently seen at the NMACC anniversary celebrations.