Ranveer Singh couldn’t hold back his emotions as the team shot with the real World Cup at Lord’s, watch video

Ranveer Singh, who is enjoying the success of 83, shared a video from the sets of the film from the time they were shooting with the real World Cup trophy. Ranveer delivered a speech right before shooting the presentation sequence at Lord’s, where the Indian cricket team was honoured after their epic World Cup win in 1983.

“However you see it. Whoever you are, whatever you are… an actor. How much love, respect, reverence you have for what you do. Just sink in. Let this moment sink in. You are here, at Lord’s, replicating this legendary, epic moment and one of the greatest moments in our history as Indians and we are part of a miracle. The fact that we are here today doing this. Round of applause for Kabir Khan,” he said in the video.

Ranveer’s 83 has received a lot of love from the audience. “People are laughing, crying, hooting and cheering, these cinematic experiences are so rare. I remember having this experience myself when I watched Lagaan with four of my friends. I remember feeling so euphoric and it was exhilarating. That was 20 years ago. It is hence becoming evident that 83 is a rare, epic film. It is like a once in a generation film. One should embrace and cherish this feeling. I am just trying to be there and receive all the love and appreciation. I’ll cherish this for the rest of my life. It was once in a lifetime sporting achievement, and I am aware that it is a once in a lifetime movie for me. I understand how rare it is for a film to be received in this way. I expected this from the audience, and that is what I have received,” Ranveer told indianexpress.com.

Shibasish Sarkar, the former CEO of Reliance Entertainment, who is also one of the co-producers of the Kabir Khan directorial confirmed that the film will “be released on Digital platforms or Satellite Television at least after 8 weeks of theatrical run globally.” The film also starred Harry Sandhu, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa and others in pivotal roles.