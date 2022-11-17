Ranveer Singh drives in Rs 4 crore aqua-blue Aston Martin car; Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday leave for Dubai. See photos and videos

It was a busy day at the Mumbai airport. While Ranveer Singh was first spotted in his modified Aston Martin, which he drove to the airport himself, his wife and actor Deepika Padukone was also seen there on Thursday morning. Others seen on the move were actor Ananya Panday and the dapper Anil Kapoor. Sunny Leone and Bhumi Pednekar were also clicked.

The stars are all going to be a part of an event, which will take place in Dubai on November 19.

Ranveer Singh was seen in a blue casual co-ord set as he got down in style from his car worth Rs 4 crore. Deepika, on the other hand, was seen in white pants which she paired with a black turtle neck T-shirt and a black blazer. The actor had black shades on.

Ananya Panday arrived in a casual travel look while Anil Kapoor looked all fit and handsome in his all-black avatar. Bhumi Pednekar wore a white dress. Television’ much talked couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra were also seen arriving at the airport.

See all photos and videos of the stars at the airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Janhvi Kapoor was missing at the airport, in a video she announced that she is very excited as she will be performing for the first time in Dubai at the award night.