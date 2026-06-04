Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit row not over; Producers Guild to hold mediation

Even before it shot its first frame, Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 has been mired in controversy, making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Following Ranveer Singh’s alleged abrupt exit from the film in December last year, the dispute between the actor and the filmmaker has only deepened, with multiple stakeholders getting drawn into the fallout. While the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday revoked its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, the Producers Guild of India simultaneously issued a strongly worded statement against last-minute withdrawals from film projects. Now, reports suggest that the Guild is once again stepping in to mediate the ongoing dispute.

‘There is always the court route’

As per a report by Mid-Day, the Guild is expected to hold another round of discussions in the coming weeks. While Vice President Manish Goswami refrained from offering a timeline, he confirmed that the body would reconvene to address the issue. The report quoted him as saying, “The Guild is yet to formally table the deal. From here, it can go two ways. We encourage an amicable resolution and hope the parties can resolve the matter through dialogue. But there is always the court route, if that falls through.”

The report also stated that the Guild’s upcoming meetings are likely to focus not only on resolving the current conflict but also on framing clearer industry protocols around actor commitments and safeguarding producers’ interests. It further quoted a source involved in the Don 3’s pre-production before it stalled, stating that all payments related to the project had been cleared. “All payments were cleared last month. To ensure there’s not another instance of loss of livelihood for technicians, we hope this incident changes things for good,” the source said.

What did the Producers Guild say?

The Producers Guild of India on Wednesday said it had received formal complaints from its members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited, over issues that allegedly surfaced just days before the start of principal photography, disrupting planned productions. In its statement, the Guild expressed concern over what it described as a growing trend of actors, directors, and technicians backing out of projects at the last minute despite prior commitments.

“There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour,” the organisation said. The Guild added that such actions can have far-reaching consequences, leading to significant financial losses and affecting multiple stakeholders across the industry. It stressed that professional commitments must be honoured to ensure the smooth functioning of productions. The body further warned that abrupt disruptions can damage a film’s credibility, reputation, and brand value, while also creating uncertainty for hundreds of workers who depend on such projects for their livelihood.

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Earlier efforts by the Guild at mediation were strained

As previously reported by SCREEN, multiple rounds of discussions involving leading actors, filmmakers, and producers were held, but failed to yield a resolution. The matter eventually escalated to FWICE after mediation attempts did not result in any breakthrough. The film body subsequently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, before revoking it during a press conference on Wednesday. It was also reported by us that prior to the directive being withdrawn, Ranveer sent a legal notice to the film body.

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Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3

The controversy around Don 3 began in December 2025 when, just weeks before filming was scheduled to begin, Ranveer decided to exit the project. As reported earlier by SCREEN, he had been involved in pre-production since late 2025, undergoing action training and costume trials ahead of his other commitments, including Dhurandhar. Contrary to some reports, he did not leave the project immediately after Dhurandhar’s release. While he did cancel scheduled action rehearsals, he continued attending script-reading sessions with Farhan Akhtar and the cast in the following days. Trouble reportedly began when a planned look test was called off. A few weeks after Dhurandhar hit theatres, Ranveer formally informed Farhan Akhtar of his decision to step away, by which time Excel Entertainment had already invested heavily in training, recce trips, and overseas shoot preparations.

Multiple factors are said to have contributed to his exit. Reports suggest dissatisfaction with the final script draft and concerns over the prolonged development period since the film’s 2023 announcement. During this time, both Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar were tied up with other commitments, leading to a reported creative disconnect. The film’s budget is also said to have been revised down from an estimated Rs 300–350 crore to around Rs 150 crore, with Ranveer’s remuneration adjusted accordingly despite the success of Dhurandhar. It is also reported that no signing amount was paid.