Ranveer Singh Don 3 exit: Producers Guild backs Farhan Akhtar, warns against last-minute exits

The Producers Guild of India has issued a strongly worded statement against last-minute exits from film projects, days after the ongoing dispute between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment escalated into one of Bollywood’s most closely watched industry standoffs.

While the Guild did not name any individual actor, it confirmed that it had received formal complaints from its member producers, including Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios International, regarding talent, directors and technicians allegedly backing out of commitments shortly before the commencement of principal photography.

The statement comes at a time when the fallout from Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 continues to dominate industry conversations. The actor recently sent a legal notice to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after the film body issued a non-cooperation directive against him following the dispute with Excel Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Why Ranveer Singh exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3: Script disputes, slashed budget, Dhurandhar

Producers Guild flags last-minute project exits

The Producers Guild said it had received complaints from members over projects being disrupted shortly before production.

“We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited regarding these issues coming up just days before the commencement of principal photography.”

The Guild further noted that it had observed a growing trend of industry professionals withdrawing from projects at the eleventh hour, resulting in significant losses for producers and other stakeholders.

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“There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour.”

According to the Guild, such actions have consequences that extend beyond producers alone and impact the larger filmmaking ecosystem.

“No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry.”

The organisation also warned that project disruptions can damage a film’s credibility and affect hundreds of workers who depend on productions for their livelihood.

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“These instances have caused significant reputational damage, adverse impact on credibility and brand value of the films concerned and jeopardised the livelihoods of hundreds of technicians and crew members who depend on these projects.”

Statement comes amid Ranveer Singh-Don 3 dispute

The statement is significant because it comes amid the Guild’s involvement in mediation efforts linked to the Don 3 dispute. According to reports, multiple rounds of discussions involving some of the industry’s biggest actors, filmmakers and producers were held after Excel Entertainment raised concerns over Singh’s exit from the film. The matter eventually escalated to FWICE after mediation efforts failed to produce a resolution.

The dispute stems from Singh’s decision to exit Don 3 weeks before filming was scheduled to begin. Excel Entertainment subsequently claimed it suffered substantial losses during pre-production and sought compensation. The matter later reached FWICE, which issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. In response, Ranveer Singh challenged the directive by sending a legal notice to the film body.

Guild says it supports a free and fair business environment

At the same time, the Producers Guild clarified that it was not calling for bans or restrictions on anyone in the industry. Instead, it stressed its support for a free and fair working environment.

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“We would also like to state in no uncertain terms that the Guild always stands for a free and fair business environment without encouraging any encumbrances or disruptions to the process of content production. Any position to the contrary is not ethical and harms the collaborative spirit of our film making community.”

The Guild also called for disputes to be resolved through dialogue rather than prolonged confrontation. “We urge all parties to resolve their disputes amicably and we will strive to protect the fraternity’s interests.”