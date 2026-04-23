‘Ranveer Singh doesn’t see Dhurandhar as his film’: Sara Arjun on actor’s ‘generosity’

Sara Arjun has emerged as one of Bollywood’s freshest faces following the success of Dhurandhar. Despite a career spanning over 15 years, the 20-year-old actor has managed to strike a fine balance between her professional journey and personal life, making her recent rise feel refreshingly new. She recently opened up about her experience working with Ranveer Singh in the Aditya Dhar directorial.

Speaking to Femina India, Sara said, “I’m just in such awe of the actor Ranveer is—the dedication he brings to his craft. For all of these reasons, nobody can top my experience with him as a co-actor. He’s protective of the result the way a child is protective of something they love. Nobody will ever top Ranveer Singh as a co-actor. He really believes it’s not his film; it’s everybody’s film. And he’s like that not just with actors—he treats technicians, spot boys, every crew member with the same respect. He never lets his seniority come across as superiority.”