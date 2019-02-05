Have you seen these videos of Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar?

From Disha Patani to Sushmita Sen, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share videos. Scroll down to watch videos:

Ranveer Singh, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Gully Boy, shared episode four of Voice of the Streets. The actor shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, ‘Meet KR$NA in Ep. 04 from Voice Of The Streets.”

Sushmita Sen attended a wedding in New Delhi. The actor shared videos and photos giving a sneak peek into the fun she had at the wedding.

In one of the posts, Sushmita mentioned, “What memories guys!!!! I will forever cherish these moments, dancing, singing & just simply being among people that are ALL HEART!!!!😍👏❤️. Including these hotel guests who loved the music & feel of an Indian wedding so much, that I just had to get them dancing & boy HOW WELL they danced!!!😄👏🎵@aaradhikachopra Thank you for assisting jktt!!!😅😍❤️👊 Life is truly a celebration!!!”

Sanya Malhotra showcased her flawless dancing skills in a video posted on her Instagram profile.

Disha Patani has exciting news for all her fans. She announced a contest through which fans can win the chance to take her on a date.

Armaan Malik experienced an emotional moment on The Voice India. He dedicated a performance to his father and music composer Daboo Malik.

Armaan Malik shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “Fulfilling your dreams is one thing, but fulfilling your parents’ dreams is another high altogether. Blessed and grateful for a dad like @daboomalik. He deserves nothing but the best. Love you dad, I am glad I could sing your beautiful composition in front of you! ♥️”

Akshay Kumar shared the video of Total Dhamaal song “Mungda”, featuring Sonakshi Sinha, on his Instagram profile. He wrote, “When two of your favourites @aslisona and @ajaydevgn come together to recreate your favourite song #Mungda, it is nothing less than #TotalDhamaal! Have a look.”

Adah Sharma shared an adorable video on Instagram. The actor captioned it as, “Valentine’s day is coming up !!! I have my song ready , dance steps also ready , looking for the boy to sing it to …. For now here’s the song, dancing with Prabhu Deva 💃 sung by meeeee btw ! My singing debut yayy! The full song is on YouTube go watch”

Neha Kakkar shared her brother Tony Kakkar’s new music video. The video features Tony, Neha and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma.