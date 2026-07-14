Ranveer’s Dhurandhar opens to under 900 viewers in Japan after Rs 1,300 cr run worldwide

After rewriting box office records in India and several overseas markets, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has hit an unexpected roadblock in Japan. The action thriller, released in the country as Operation Dhurandhar on July 10, witnessed a muted opening, attracting fewer than 900 moviegoers on its first day despite a wide release and a high-profile promotional campaign.

The film debuted across nearly 80 screens in Japan through local distributor Twin. According to trade reports and data from Japanese box office tracker Mimorin, Dhurandhar had sold 449 tickets by 2 pm while playing in 57 locations. Although the release later expanded to around 80 locations, audience turnout remained largely flat through the evening.

The film ended its opening day with fewer than 900 admissions, missing a place in Japan’s daily top 25 box office rankings. It also failed to break into the chart over its opening weekend.

#Dhurandhar records a DISAPPOINTING opening weekend in Japan. 🇯🇵 The film FAILED to enter the MIMORIN Top 25 chart on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The weekend trend itself speaks volumes about the film’s reception. Since it did not feature in the Top 25 on a single day of its… — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) July 12, 2026

Promotional push fails to convert into footfalls

The slow start came despite a dedicated promotional campaign aimed at Japanese audiences. Ahead of the release, Ranveer Singh recorded a special video message calling Dhurandhar the biggest Indian film ever made, while the marketing focused on its espionage-thriller narrative rather than its record-breaking collections.

The film was released with Japanese subtitles instead of a dubbed version. While there is no official explanation for the weak response, some Japanese viewers suggested online that the absence of a dubbed release may have affected its reach.

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Falls short of India’s top openers in Japan

The disappointing debut also kept Dhurandhar out of the list of Indian films with the biggest opening-day admissions in Japan. To enter the top 10, the film needed to surpass the 1,300 admissions recorded by Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which currently occupies the final spot on the list.

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At present, RRR remains the biggest Indian opener in Japan with 8,230 admissions, followed by Saaho (6,510), Kalki 2898 AD (3,700), Pathaan (2,220), Salaar (2,200), Jawan (1,960), Rangasthalam (1,610), Devara (1,550), Baahubali 2 (1,380) and Tiger 3 (1,300). Like Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 had also failed to make the top 10 during its release in Japan.

A rare setback for a Rs 3,100 crore franchise

The Japan numbers are a sharp contrast to the franchise’s phenomenal global performance. The first Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, earned more than Rs 1,307 crore worldwide, while its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, collected Rs 1,813 crore globally to become the second highest-grossing Indian film ever after Dangal. Together, the two films have grossed over Rs 3,100 crore worldwide.

About the franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar films are produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The franchise stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

While Indian blockbusters such as RRR have found an enthusiastic audience in Japan, Dhurandhar’s opening underlines that strong global collections do not always translate into success in one of the world’s most unpredictable overseas markets.