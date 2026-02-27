Over 3-hour runtime, increased spend per head, two-fold profit — How Dhurandhar changed cinema economics
Dhurandhar’s Rs 1,300 crore run didn’t just boost box office numbers — it doubled multiplex profits, drove 40.5 million footfalls, and triggered a massive surge in popcorn and F&B sales across cinemas.
The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar earned over Rs 1,300 crore globally. But beyond ticket sales, its real impact was felt in multiplex balance sheets, popcorn counters and food courts.
A box office boost for exhibitors
Big films usually benefit producers and distributors the most. Exhibitors — cinema chains — often get a thinner share of ticket revenue in the first few weeks. However, during the December quarter, PVR INOX reported its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 95.4 crore, compared to Rs 35.5 crore last year. Total revenue rose to Rs 1,879.8 crore, up 9.46%. Dhurandhar released on December 5 — right in the middle of the quarter. Footfalls rose 8.6% to 40.5 million. The average ticket price stood at Rs 293.
Why F&B was the real winner
Here’s the key: ticket revenue is shared with producers. But food and beverages are largely retained by theatres. Industry estimates suggest F&B contributes 25–35% of multiplex revenues — and carries much higher margins than tickets. During Dhurandhar’s run, PVR INOX’s Spend Per Head (SPH) jumped sharply. It eventually reached Rs 146 for the quarter (up from Rs 140 last year), but during peak shows it touched Rs 190–Rs 200.
CEO Gautam Dutta told MoneyControl that the film’s four-hour runtime played a role: audiences were “famished” during intermission, driving snack sales. Within 20 days, SPH trends reversed and surged.
“We did one of our maximum food sales during Dhurandhar. We didn’t understand at first why our SPH had shot up. After four or five shows, we realised – people were famished. We were trending slightly lower than last year on SPH until Dhurandhar came. Then within 20 days, everything changed.”
According to NewsByte, the success was not limited to PVR INOX. Other multiplex chains also reported a significant rise in food and beverage sales during the film’s run. Miraj Cinemas recorded Rs 13 crore in F&B revenue, while Roongta Cinemas clocked approximately Rs 65 lakh across its four properties in December alone.
Story continues below this ad
Roongta Cinemas CEO Sanjay Barjatya noted, “Unlike previous hits that drew crowds but didn’t translate into strong snack sales, Dhurandhar maintained a healthy footfall-to-F&B conversion ratio right from the outset.”
Opening weekends of mass entertainers can raise concession revenue by 25–40% compared to average weekends — and Dhurandhar delivered exactly that.
Houseful shows further led to pre-movie dining, post-movie group dinners, mall food court rush and increased impulse purchases. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities saw repeat viewing, sustaining weekday traffic for cafes, QSR chains, and even street vendors near single screens.
Popcorn became the silent hero
Popcorn sits at the heart of cinema economics. It is inexpensive to produce, easy to store, and sold at high margins. By December 31, Dhurandhar had earned Rs 844 crore domestically, with PVR INOX alone contributing Rs 328 crore. As footfalls stayed high, popcorn counters thrived.
Story continues below this ad
India’s popcorn market was valued at $366.6 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.57%, reaching nearly $662.7 million by 2030. Cinema-driven consumption remains a major contributor.
Exhibitors have higher hopes from 2026
Dhurandhar shows how a blockbuster activates the entire weekend economy — from producers and exhibitors to snack counters and mall restaurants. With big-ticket films like Dhurandhar 2, King, Ramayana Part 1, and Drishyam 3 lined up, theatres are betting on another year where popcorn may matter just as much as the plot.
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
Experience & Career
Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures.
Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
... Read More