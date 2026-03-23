‘It’s no joke’: Ranveer Singh’s 45-degree prosthetic ordeal for Dhurandhar 2 revealed by transformation artist

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) races towards breaking all the records globally, the conversation around the film has steadily shifted beyond box office numbers. One of the quieter stories now finding its moment is about what happened behind the camera, in the makeup chair.

Karandeep Singh, a prosthetic and special effects makeup artist posted a tribute to Ranveer Singh this week that has struck a chord with fans and industry insiders alike. In the post, Karandeep spoke about what it meant to work closely with the actor through the dual-character demands of the film. Ranveer plays two distinct roles in the franchise, Hamza and Jaskirat, and the transitions between the two required significant makeup and prosthetic work each time.

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“The precision with which you performed Hamza and then transformed into Jaskirat was simply outstanding,” Karandeep wrote. “As an artist working closely with you, I learned so much about what hard work, persistence, and honesty towards your craft really mean.”

What makes the post stand out is the specificity of what Karandeep describes. He recalls sessions involving heavy prosthetics, blood effects, and complex layered makeup that sometimes stretched on for hours in outdoor temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius, with the actor in full costume throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karandeep singh (@karansinghsfx)

“Not once have you shown tantrums,” he wrote, “even when we had to apply heavy prosthetics, blood effects, and complex makeup for hours, sometimes in 45° heat with those intense costumes. Trust me, it’s not easy, but you always made it easier for the team.” He also recalled a line Ranveer reportedly said to the crew during the shoot: “Apne kaam pe focus karo, kyunki yeh mazaak nahi chal raha.” which translates to “You do your work, because what we do is no joke.” The post ends with another on-set quote from the actor that has now taken on a different weight given the film’s performance: “Tum logon ko nahi pata humne kya create kiya hai (You guys have no idea what we have created).” Well, now the whole world does.

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Karandeep’s post is not an isolated moment. Around the same time, celebrity makeup artist Preetisheel Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video showing Ranveer’s transformation into the “Ghost Born of Shadows” look from the film. Many viewers had assumed the effect was created using CGI, but the video confirmed it was achieved through practical special effects makeup. Social media filled with reactions, with fans writing things like “Peak detailing x peak dedication equals Dhurandhar of Indian cinema,” and several users expressing outright disbelief that no computer graphics were involved.

Together, these posts are painting a clearer picture of what went into the film on the craft side. The makeup and prosthetics work on Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to have been a significant undertaking, handled by multiple teams across different looks for the same actor.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which released in 2025 and went on to become one of the biggest box office successes of that year.